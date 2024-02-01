Is there really going to be an arctic freeze and snow in February?

1 February 2024, 10:37 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 10:59

Aerial shot of snow on fields next to a lady wrapping up
Snow and freezing temperatures are on their way this February. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The February weather forecast from the Met Office is looking cold and frosty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snow and arctic blasts are set to arrive in the UK in February, latest weather experts have warned.

Following a reasonably mild end to January, after a long frosty stint, it seems spring isn't around the corner just yet as "blankets of snow" and "below freezing temperatures" are heading towards us.

The Met Office's February forecast doesn't show any signs of this cold snap just yet, but their long-range predictions does mention "colder conditions" later in the month.

So is there really going to be snow in February? And what's the latest on the arctic blast? Here's everything you need to know including when and where it's going to hit.

Cars covered in snow after January's arctic blast
February looks set to bring below freezing temperatures according to weather experts. Picture: Getty

Is there going to be an arctic blast and snow in February?

A blast of cold air from the north, being named the “Troll from Trondheim” is predicted to hit most parts of the country in the coming days.

According to WXCharts, the cold snap will bring plunging temperatures, as low as -8, and a lot of snow across much of the UK.

They warned that 2cm of snow could fall per hour during it's peak.

While the Met Office has yet to confirm the flurries and arctic blast, they have said "there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature".

Aerial shot of snow covered fields in the UK
Snow is set to cover a lot of the UK in the middle of February. Picture: Getty

When is the snow and arctic blast coming in February?

It's time to enjoy these temperatures while you can as the forecast suggests the cold snap will arrive from the second week of February with the coldest part happening around the 10th.

The Met Office agrees the frostier conditions are coming towards the middle of the months as their 5th-14th Feb forecast reads: "There is a chance colder conditions could then start to feature slightly more widely during the second week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather across northern parts of the UK."

Where will the arctic blast and snow hit in the UK?

As the weather forecast still remains quite long-distance, accurate reports can't be given just yet however, experts have said the worst of it will hit Scotland and Wales.

According to WXCharts, those two parts of the country will see the lowest temperatures during the wintery storm. However, "widespread" snow is likely meaning most parts of the UK will witness the weather system coming in from Scandinavia.

Latest News

See more Latest News

TSB to cut jobs and branches this year, parent firm reveals

UK & World

Dolphin dies after six stranded on Anglesey beach

UK & World

EU agrees €50bn aid package for Ukraine after weeks of Hungarian opposition

UK & World

Irish Traveller 'discriminated against by Cardiff pub which refused to host Christening'

UK & World

Weather: Norway's worst storm in 30 years with 120mph gusts leaves trail of destruction

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a collection of royal homes

Where do Kate Middleton and Prince William live? A look at their family home

Showbiz

Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto Amazon Prime Video in May 2024

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date, cast and location

Showbiz

Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is

How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

TV & Movies

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars finish and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Kaz Kawmi and Love Island Movie Night title card

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim's marriage didn't get off to the best start, but do they make it work?

Are MAFS Australia couple Sara and Tim still together?

Showbiz

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison?

TV & Movies

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden still together?

Showbiz

Pharmacy First is expected to free up 10 million GP appointments each year

What are the new Pharmacy First rules and the 7 conditions?

Casey O'Gorman smiles

Casey O'Gorman: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Claudia and what happened in series 9

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show

Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Showbiz