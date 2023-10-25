Martin Lewis fans 'haven't used the heating' since buying wearable blanket

25 October 2023, 17:44

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory
Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Money Saving Expert fans swear by this new product.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the cool weather sets in, we're all looking for ways to keep ourselves warm during the colder nights. With the cost of living crisis still ongoing, many are looking for a cheaper alternative to staying cosy.

According to Martin Lewis fans some of them 'haven't used the heating' since buying a toasty piece of clothing.

The Manchester Evening News reports that last year, on Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert website, one fan said she hadn't needed her heating since buying an Oodie.

While not specifically promoting the Oodie brand, she said: "Invested in an oversized hoodie blanket to snuggle up in, not used heating since."

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a way of keeping warm
Martin Lewis fans have recommended a way of keeping warm. Picture: Alamy

Another user added: "When you want to avoid putting the heating on, these are fab. The kids love theirs and never complain about being cold."

Oodies are a wearable fleece blanket with a hood and kangaroo pockets to keep you extra warm.

A Money Saving Expert spokesperson said: "Any products mentioned on the MoneySavingExpert site are not endorsements and are purely down to journalistic research from the MSE team and Martin Lewis. In this instance, a wearable blanket was suggested by a member of the MSE Forum."

Some Martin Lewis fans haven't turned on their heating due to this accessory
Some Martin Lewis fans haven't turned on their heating due to this accessory. Picture: ITV

Before he went on his October break, Martin Lewis revealed his top heating tips which include:

  1. Use your boiler timer - this means the heating will only click on when you say rather than when your house falls below a certain temperature.
  2. Insulation - check windows, draughts etc to monitor how good your home's insulation is. The better it works, the less heat you use and the more money you save.
  3. Cover your windows -The Energy Saving Trust has also suggested cling film as a top heating saver this year. Put a sheet of the wrap around each window to trap a small layer of air and to stop heat from escaping. Any material for a second layer of 'glazing' will work as long as it's transparent and air tight.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Showbiz

The new changes are due to come into force in 2026.

Millions of households to get weekly food waste collections as new recycling rules announced

Trending on Heart

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

Showbiz

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Showbiz

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

TV & Movies

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Showbiz

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Showbiz

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

Showbiz

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

TV & Movies

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

TV & Movies

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Showbiz