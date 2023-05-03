Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

3 May 2023, 12:04

Martin Lewis reveals how his elderly relative was scammed

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis has warned people to be vigilant after one of his elderly relatives was scammed.

Martin Lewis, 50, has revealed how one of his elderly relatives was scammed earlier this week.

The Money Saving Expert hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid on Wednesday where he opened up about a recent incident which left his relative's money and identity at risk.

He explained that scammers claiming to be Microsoft Security Essentials attempted to take money from the unnamed relative, and that Martin had to step in to help.

Martin explained that the scammers are "very sophisticated" and that he was left upset by the events that unfolded on Tuesday.

Martin Lewis explained how one of his elderly relatives was scammed earlier this week
Martin Lewis explained how one of his elderly relatives was scammed earlier this week. Picture: ITV

He told the viewers: "They were called by Microsoft Security Essentials, which is not Microsoft Security Essentials, and it was scammers, saying their computer had been defrauded, and in four hours on the phone, thinking this person was helping them, gave all their details."

Martin went on: "The honest truth is there are many times you’ll be called up by people trying to help you with scams, that’s what the scammers do."

He added that he wasn't going to name his relative, but said that when he spoke to them and heard about the phone call, he instantly knew it was a scam.

Martin Lewis said it was 'upsetting' as he warned that the scammers can be 'very sophisticated'
Martin Lewis said it was 'upsetting' as he warned that the scammers can be 'very sophisticated'. Picture: ITV

"It took me minutes to persuade, because obviously, when it’s family they treat you in a different way", he went on: "At one point I had to say, 'look forget my relationship to you, this is what I do for my job, this is a scam.'"

Martin revealed that thankfully two of this person's banks stopped any money being taken, and a third is refunding the money taken.

Talking to the Good Morning Britain viewers, he said: "You have to be sceptical. If anybody calls you out of the blue, that you’re not expecting, be sceptical about it."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria

Cadbury and Müller recall desserts over fears of listeria

The frustrated mother shared her clearing up tactics online.

Mum splits opinion after admitting she throws toys away if kids don't tidy them

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has opened up about Stacey Solomon's reaction to I'm A Celebrity

Joe Swash shares Stacey Solomon's sweet reaction to I'm A Celebrity return

Showbiz

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Showbiz

Martin Lewis revealed that using an air fryer or a microwave might not save you money.

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘money-saving’ air fryers and microwaves

Money

Charity Guide Dogs are urging the public not to distract service animals.

Over half of Guide Dog owners say people distract their dogs from working

Shoppers went wild for the cut-price summer school uniforms.

Parents race to supermarket to bag reduced £1 school uniforms

Shopping

Bradley Walsh was left stunned by confused contestant Kerry Nelson.

The Chase's Bradley Walsh left speechless by contestant's savage snub

TV & Movies

Fans think Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has given birth.

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner sparks rumours she's given birth with social media silence

Gogglebox

Aldi launches royal Kevin the Carrot toys to mark King's Coronation.

Aldi launches King and Queen Kevin the Carrot toys to celebrate Coronation

Shopping

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family.

Jerry Springer dies, age 79, as talk show host’s family pay tribute

Showbiz

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers joined his co-host Si King on This Morning.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

Showbiz

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

Showbiz

Furious dad Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunchbox telling dinner ladies to back off.

Dad leaves teachers angry note in daughter's lunchbox as they slam 'unhealthy' food

Parenting

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her trip to Paris

Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple polka dot dress

Celebrities