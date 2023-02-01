Martin Lewis urges everyone with a mobile phone to send two texts to cut bills

1 February 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 14:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned that people are facing a potential 17 per cent hike in April.

With the cost of living crisis affecting millions of people across the county, Martin Lewis has offered some important advice that could help you save money on your phone bill.

Over the next few months, experts are predicting the average family will see their phone bill increase by more than £17 per month or almost £210 per year depending on the provider.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Martin warned that people can reduce their bill if they text two numbers.

The first text tells you whether you're in contract and how much it would cost to leave, the second allows you to keep the same number while moving to a different network.

Martin Lewis has issued more advice
Martin Lewis has issued more advice. Picture: ITV

He said: “Last week I told you broadband and mobile bills are going up 14 per cent in April for most of the big firms. What I want you to do first is I want you to check if you’re out of contract. Over nine million of you are and are overpaying.

“What you need to do in most cases is text INFO to 85075 on your current phone. And that should tell you whether you have termination fees to leave your contract.”

He added: “If you’re out of contract there are actually some of you - outrageously and this should not be allowed - who got a contract with a handset and once you paid the handset off, they keep the price at the same level so you’re still paying the with-handset price even if you’re no longer using it.”

You could reduce your phone bill by sending these texts
You could reduce your phone bill by sending these texts. Picture: Getty Images

Martin went on to say that you can currently get unlimited minutes and texts with 5GB of data for £3.40 a month, or 15GB for £4 a month.

He continued: “Most people are paying so much more than that. If you want to keep your number, text PAC to 65075 on your old phone, they will send you your PAC code and you use this with your new provider as a way to keep your old number.

Adding: “Of course you could use this as a way to haggle with your existing provider.”

The financial guru explained that many broadband and phone providers use inflation and add roughly four per cent to factor their price rises annually, which they are legally allowed to do in the terms of their contracts.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is there a baby name you are bored of hearing? [Stock Image]

'I'm a midwife and this is the one baby name I can't stand'

Parenting

A couple have decided to live on a cruise ship after finding it cheaper than their mortgage

Couple decide to live on cruise ship after finding it's cheaper than paying mortgage

The best places to celebrate LGBT History Month

LGBT History Month: Best things to do around the UK to celebrate and educate

Fancy yourself a Disney expert?

Disney is searching for the UK's biggest fan with money-can't-buy prize

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue skirt from Jigsaw

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue skirt from Jigsaw

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies

Love Island Casey on holiday

Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

TV & Movies

Love Island bombshell Jordan in swimming pool

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, job and height revealed

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh earned millions last year

Bradley Walsh's huge earnings revealed as he raked in millions last year

Celebrities

When will Love Island 2023 finish?

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her baby's name is Bambi

The sweet reason behind Molly-Mae Hague's unusual baby name Bambi

Celebrities

Here's where the Gogglebox stars are now

Where the former Gogglebox families are now - from off screen feuds to unusual careers

TV & Movies

A man has revealed his hack for parking his car

Man reveals why we should all be parking our cars on the white line

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't drive with a cold

Driving with a cold could land you with a £2,500 fine, expert warns

Holly Willoughby is wearing a flower print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her flower print mini dress

Celebrities

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Samie Elish has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi's glamorous life away from the villa

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been shopping for homes in Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks around £450,000 houses for her family in Florida

News

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague welcomes first daughter with Tommy Fury

Celebrities