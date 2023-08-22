Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts reveal how to save on your supermarket shop

22 August 2023, 13:31

Martin Lewis' MSE have shared how to save on your shop
Martin Lewis' MSE have shared how to save on your shop. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Money Saving Experts have listed some top tips to get the most out of coupons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts (MSE) have shared some tips on how to save money at supermarkets by using coupons.

Despite the number of physical coupons dwindling, there are loads of online coupons available which can help you save money on your weekly shop.

There are also lots of 'hidden' discounts which you may not have spotted before.

Here are some of the ways you can save on your supermarket shop according to the Money Saving Experts...

Martin Lewis' MSE have listed some money saving tips
Martin Lewis' MSE have listed some money saving tips. Picture: Alamy

Cashback apps

MSE Rhiannon mentions how cashback apps can help you acquire freebies.

The Money Saving Experts website explains how the apps operate: "The apps work with brands who pay them for generating sales, and some of that money is passed on to you. Often, you can get the full amount back – nabbing a complete freebie."

It is possible to save money using cashback apps according to the MSE [stock image]
It is possible to save money using cashback apps according to the MSE [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

Loyalty cards

The MSE also recommend signing up for loyalty cards which offer bonuses and personalised discounts.

They state: "Some give points on your normal shopping which can then be turned into vouchers, and others offer personalised coupons which are usually for items you frequently buy or it thinks you'll be interested in based on your previous purchases."

It is possible to save money by having a loyalty card [stock image]
It is possible to save money by having a loyalty card [stock image]. Picture: Getty

'Hidden' coupons

Despite the emergence of online coupons, there are still physical coupons you can use.

The MSE mention 'hidden' coupons that we often ignore, but should pay attention to. For example bus tickets and product packaging often contain discounts on the back of them.

Newspapers and magazines occasionally carry coupons inside their pages, so this is another great place to look for discounts.

The MSE says to keep an eye out for physical coupons [stock image]
The MSE says to keep an eye out for physical coupons [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

Do not buy coupons

However, the MSE makes it clear that you should not buy coupons as they may be fake.

The website says: "There are online auction sites full of photocopied high-value coupons which may have been originally obtained legitimately, but are now being sold as fakes.

"You might think you're not hurting anyone by using them, but the best case scenario is you'll be turned away. Worst case scenario? You could be prosecuted for fraud."

It's important to never buy coupons and they might be fake [stock image]
It's important to never buy coupons and they might be fake [stock image]. Picture: Getty

Write to the brand

Charm is also a way of gaining coupons. According to the MSE: "Brand loyalty might not be rewarded in many places, but if you're a big fan of a company or one of its products, why not tell it? You might get sent a little something in the post."

On the other hand, if something isn't quite right, this is another way of potentially getting your hands on a coupon. The MSE say: "Feedback can make or break a brand, and if there's something genuinely wrong, eg, the packaging wasn't sealed and the food has gone bad, tell the company what happened.

"Do a quick search for the relevant company's feedback form online and fill in a few details from the packaging – usually the barcode, batch number, where it was bought and what went wrong."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison.

Lawyer reveals whether you can you go to prison for not paying TV Licence

The bride was upset when she discovered her nephew was wearing white to her wedding [stock image]

Bride asks six-year-old nephew to leave wedding after he wore white

Wilko have launched a huge sale

Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

News

Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month.

Woman charges husband £250 a month for cleaning their house

The government have called for pubs to serve alcohol before 11am

Government calls for pubs to open early on Sunday for World Cup Final

News

Trending on Heart

Caleb Miligan has a dark past

Who plays Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and when did he arrive in the village?

TV & Movies

Jane McDonald went skinny-dipping in an outdoor pool on Mount Fuji.

Jane McDonald, 60, strips totally naked for new travel show

TV & Movies

E4's Love Triangle is an exciting new dating show with plenty of shock twists and turns.

Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Showbiz

The Irish singer's children are spending the second half of the summer with their dad.

Una Healy opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Foden

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has announced the start date for Sort Your Life Out series three

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: New series start date revealed

Celebrities

Sue shared the moment an ice cream van pulled up outside her family's vacation home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends over £60 a time on ice cream for her kids

Celebrities

Matthew Wolfenden is rumoured to be leaving Emmerdale

How does Matthew Wolfenden leave Emmerdale? Everything we know about his exit so far

Celebrities

EastEnders has changed its schedule ahead of the big Beale return.

Why is Eastenders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary".

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford in choking horror on Florida trip as daughter rushes to help

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon updated fans after her gym blunder

Stacey Solomon updates fans as she battles injury following 'embarrassing gym blunder'

Celebrities

Phil Spencer's parents were killed in a car accident last Friday.

Phil Spencer says parents ‘slipped away’ together in emotional tribute after car crash

Celebrities

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.

Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

Celebrities

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Showbiz

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

TV & Movies