Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad. Picture: Getty/ITV

Which debit or credit card should I use when going abroad? Here's what Martin Lewis says.

Martin Lewis has revealed the best cards to use while travelling abroad.

The Money Saving Expert has previously explained that the cheapest way to spend abroad is to "use the right plastic" to avoid spending charges and ATM fees.

He suggests people opt for a specialist card that doesn't add a non-starling transaction fee onto of your spending.

But what is the best card to use while abroad? Here's what Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert website says...

What's the best debit and credit cards to use abroad? Picture: Alamy

What card should I use abroad?

Martin Lewis encourages people to choose a debit or credit card which does not charge a non-sterling transaction fee.

This can make your holiday spending a lot more expensive. For example, some banks will charge up to 3% when you make a transaction abroad.

This means if you spent £100, you'd be charged £103.

Best debit and credit cards to use abroad:

Chase (Debit)

Gives 1% cash back on most spending for at least a year

Easy credit check

No transaction fees abroad

Free ATM cash withdraws abroad

Barclaycard Rewards Card (Credit)

0.25% cashback

No transaction fees

Free ATM cash withdraws abroad

First Direct (Debit)

Free £175 when you switch from an existing bank account

No transaction fees abroad

Free ATM cash withdraws abroad

Martin Lewis has named the Chase debit card as the best for abroad transactions. Picture: Alamy

Worst cards to use abroad

The Money Saving Expert website also reveals the cards you want to avoid using abroad at all costs.

TSB

£1 spending charge

1.5% ATM charge (min £2, max £4.50)

Bank of Scotland

50p spending charge

£1.50 ATM charge

Lloyds Bank

50p spending charge

£1.50 ATM charge

Halifax

50p spending charge

£1.50 ATM charge

