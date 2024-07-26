Paris Olympic torch design explained as 2024 Games start

26 July 2024, 15:00

The Paris Olympic torch was lit in Greece
The Paris Olympic torch was lit in Greece. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Why does the Paris Olympic torch 2024 look how it does and who designed it?

The Olympic torch is an integral part of Games, and the Paris 2024 iteration plays just as an important role as years previous.

In the lead up to the Opening Ceremony and throughout the Paris Olympics, the torch will burn bright all the way through the festivities before it is extinguished during the Closing Ceremony.

This year the Paris Olympic torch was designed by French artist Mathieu Lehanneur who was inspired by the three themes of Paris 2024- Equality, Water and Peacefulness.

Completely symmetrical, the torch has a three-dimensional, vibration effect which is said to represent the waters the flame has travelled across to be in Paris.

The Olympic torch will make its way across France
The Olympic torch will make its way across France. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the design, Mathieu said: "What a joy to be part of this adventure and what a responsibility to contribute to the history of the Games in this way!

"Partnering with Paris 2024 to design the torches and cauldrons means giving a visible form to a set of values and transforming a state of mind into iconic objects.

"Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together… My objective is to take this Olympic motto and add: more beautiful, lighter, more lavish."

Mathieu Lehanneur designed the Olympic torch
Mathieu Lehanneur designed the Olympic torch. Picture: Getty

There will be over 2,000 of these torches made which will make their way from Olympia in Greece, to its final destination in Paris.

Footballer Thierry Henry and BTS member Jin are just some of the famous faces who have taken the torch on its journey through France.

Starting in Marseille, the flame will travel around the country before ending its travels in Paris and igniting the cauldron which will officially open the Games.

BTS member Jin transported the Olympic torch
BTS member Jin transported the Olympic torch. Picture: Getty

After the Closing Ceremony the light will be put out, however the torches will serve during the Paralympic Games soon after.

The Paralympic flame will be lit in Stoke Mandeville and be brought to Paris to start the Games on the 28th of August.

