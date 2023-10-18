October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

UK residents will see the clocks change later in October. Picture: Getty Images

By Zoe Adams

Exactly when do the clocks change this October in the UK? And are they going forwards or backwards? Here's everything you need to know so you can prepare for the time change.

Autumn is upon us and that not only brings the excitement of Halloween, colder and cosy evenings and big knit jumpers, but also the clock change.

Every year, the time in the UK changes twice, once forwards and once backwards, in order to make the most of daylight hours.

So as we approach the end of the month, many are searching for the exact date and time of when the clocks change so they can prepare for the one hour change.

Here's everything you need to know from when the clocks change to whether they go forwards or backwards.

The clocks change twice a year in the UK to make the most of daylight saving hours. Picture: Getty Images

What is the date and time clocks will change in October 2023?

On October 29th, clocks in the UK will change by an hour at 2am.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

Do the clocks go back or forward in October?

The clocks go backwards one hour which means we will gain an extra 60 minutes in bed. This also means evenings in the UK will draw darker a lot earlier.

There is a simple phrase to remember when to change your clock forward or backward: “spring forward, fall back”.

Why do clocks change in the UK?

The idea of moving the clocks was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895.

It was first introduced in the UK by the government during the First World War in 1916 to save coal usage and make the most of natural light.

Daylight saving hours start on the last weekend in October. Picture: Getty Images

All European countries, except for Belarus and Iceland, now use daylight saving time during the winter months, switching their time on the same night as the UK.

France and Spain - that are on GMT+1 - go back at 3am local time (2am in the UK), meaning the UK always remains an hour behind.

The next clock change in the UK is scheduled for March 2024, when they will go forward in order to make the most of the long hours of daylight.

The exact date is Sunday March 31st 204, marking the start of BST.