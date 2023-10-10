Stacey Solomon launches cosy Primark kidswear collection for autumn
10 October 2023, 11:48 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 11:54
Stacey Solomon is back with a brand new kidswear collection for Primark – and it's perfect for keeping the little ones snug this season.
Stacey Solomon has launched a brand new kidswear collection with Primark for the chilly autumn season ahead.
The Sort Your Life Out star, 34, has created yet another adorable range with the fashion retailer, perfect for keeping children extra cosy during outdoor playdates and winter walks.
Featuring Fairisle knits, fluffy fleeces, super-soft onesies and tutu dresses, her latest designs will take your little one's wardrobes all the way through until spring.
The AW23 drop, which also includes toasty footwear from sherpa-lined clogs to cream high-tops, is available to shop online or in-store from 9th October.
Stacey's fresh edit comes in a colour palette of jade green, raspberry, cream and biscuit, making it easy to mix-and-match into simple, stylish outfits.
Starting at just £4, the popular budget chain has branded her snuggly collection as her "cosiest and cutest one yet!"
The mother-of-five gave fans an in-depth look at the sweet clothes on offer as she shared her pride on Instagram.
Stacey Solomon shows off her favourite Primark Kids clothes from collection
The TV star, who has been collaborating with Primark on kidswear since 2020, thanked fans for their support on social media.
Next to a photo of two-year-old Rose and eight-month-old Belle dressed in matching all-in-ones, she wrote: "I can't even tell you how excited I am that my @primark.kids range is out in store from TODAY.
"Every year I get to do this I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.
"It's a dream come true and it gets better & better each time... so I'll show you through it today.
"After all of the years of doing these collections & hearing all of your feedback I hope you love this collection as much as we've loved creating it..."
Stacey went on to share a string of photos of her AW23 designs, including her best-loved bits from the drop.
She neatly lined her favourite Fairisle jumpers on a mini fashion rail alongside some "dressy bits", including smart sage green trousers and cream cable knit sweaters.
Next up were toddler Rose's special picks.
Her favourite "pretty pinks" featured pastel-coloured frocks with cute collars, tutu skirts, cotton frills, silk bows and floral embroidery.
Stacey Solomon stars in Primark kids advert
After Stacey finished running through her new collection online, she wrapped up her Stories by thanking her fans.
On top of a photo of Rose and Belle wearing matching Primark tutu dresses, she wrote: "Thank you always...
"I'm so grateful that I get to do these collections so your messages are just so amazing.
"So glad you love it. Everything I do I pour my heart and soul into it. So to hear your feedback is so important to me.
"Love you all lots," followed by a white heart emoji.
