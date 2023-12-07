How many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

The UK will have a total of eight bank holidays in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Bank holiday dates in the UK play an important part in our time off work so here's all the dates for you calendar in 2023.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is just around the corner and for most of us in the UK, we are already forward-planning for 2024, particularly when it comes to our annual leave and holidays.

And an important part in planning our time off work relates to how many bank holidays we have next year and what dates they fall on, as careful planning means we can extend just how long we have off.

Unlike this year, when we got an extra bank holiday for King Charles's Coronation, 2024 is a normal year for public days off. It's also a leap year meaning there's an extra day which falls on February 29th.

So how many bank holiday days are there in the UK in 2024? And when are they? Here's all the dates for your diary.

Careful holiday planning in 2024 could result in an extended time off work. Picture: Alamy

How many bank holiday days are there in 2024?

Next year, people in England and Wales will enjoy a total of eight bank holiday days.

If you live in Scotland, you get nine days worth of public holidays and in Northern Ireland you get ten.

There are no scheduled extra bank holidays in 2024 as there are no special occasions the country is celebrating.

Bank holiday days are a chance to kick back and relax. Picture: Alamy

When are the UK bank holidays in 2024?

If you live in England and Wales, the bank holidays are as follows:

1st January - New Year's Day

29th March - Good Friday

1st April - Easter Monday

6th May - Early May bank holiday

27th May - Spring bank holiday

26th August - Summer bank holiday

25th December - Christmas Day

26th December - Boxing Day

If you live in Scotland, the days are the same but you get an additional day for St Andrew's Day which falls on 2nd December.

If you reside in Northern Ireland, you get the same days as England plus two additional days on 18th March for St Patrick's Day and 12 July for the Battle of the Boyne.