Super Blue Moon August 2024: Date, time, how to see and meaning explained

19 August 2024, 12:11

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Blue Moon of August 2024
Here's everything you need to know about the Super Blue Moon of August 2024 . Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is a Blue Moon? When is the August 2024 blue moon? How can I see the Blue Moon and what is the meaning behind the name? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday, 19th August, the UK will be treated to a beautiful sight of the Super Blue Moon hovering in the skies with, despite the name, a blood-red hue caused by the smoke particles travelling over from North America.

A Blue Moon occurs on average every two to three years and the next one after today won't be until 2026, which means you don't want to miss it this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Blue Moon of August 2024 including the meaning behind the name and the date and time you can see it.

Date and time of August 2024 Super Blue Moon

The Super Blue Moon of August 2024 will take place on Monday, 19th August, and will be visible from sunset, expected just after 8:00pm.

How bright and clear the Blue Moon will appear in the sky is all due to the weather conditions, with clear skies the optimum condition to witness the natural phenomenon.

When it comes to seeing the Blue Moon, you do not need any special equipment and simply need to look to the skies in the direction of the moon. If you're looking to get the best view possible, you should head somewhere with as little light pollution as possible.

What is the Super Blue Moon?

There are two definition of a Blue Moon, the first is seasonal and the second is monthly.

Seasonal

  • The Blue Moon is traditionally the third full moon in an astronomical season which contains a total of four moons.

Monthly

  • The monthly Blue Moon definition refers to the second full moon of any calendar month, which has a total of two full moons.
The Blue Moon will appear in the skies on Monday, 19th August
The Blue Moon will appear in the skies on Monday, 19th August. Picture: Getty

Why is it called a Blue Moon?

Despite the name of the full moon, a Blue Moon is not actually blue and - with the particles from wildfires across the Atlantic - is more likely to appear red on Monday, 19th August.

A lot of the full moon names comes from Native American culture, where moon cycles were named after the month they appear; for example, the February 'Snow Moon', the May 'Flower Moon' and the June 'Strawberry Moon'.

The reason the moon is called a Blue Moon is very unclear. The Royal Greenwich Observatory, however, claim that it could be a mispronunciation of the word 'belwewe' which means 'to betray', which they say could be a reference to "the betrayal of the usual idea of having one full moon in each month."

Why is the Blue Moon actually red?

On Monday, 19th August, the Blue Moon may actually appear red, as it did on Sunday night to the amazement of stargazers.

While the red moon may have looked impressive, the reason behind the blood-red hue is actually caused by environmental issues; the wildfires spreading across North America this summer.

The red colour is caused by smoke particles in the atmosphere travelling across the Atlantic to the UK by a jet stream.

On Sunday, 18th August, smoke particles from North America caused the moon to appear with a red-hue
On Sunday, 18th August, smoke particles from North America caused the moon to appear with a red-hue. Picture: Alamy

When is the next Blue Moon?

After the Blue Moon on Monday, 19th August, the next one is due to occur on 31st May 2026.

