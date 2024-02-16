What's the weather forecast for March 2024?

16 February 2024, 12:37

March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024
March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Is it going to be warmer in March with less rain? Or is there going to be more storms and threat of snow? Here's what the Met Office says so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

March is a month that signals warmer climates and spring as the clocks officially go forward for 2024.

With Easter also happening this month, many of us are looking forward to waving goodbye to the rain, storms and threat of snow and welcome the lighter and, hopefully, warmer evenings.

Let's also not forget there will the the all-important Easter bank holiday weekend meaning residents in the UK will be getting a fabulous two days off work to enjoy spending time with their families, and of course, eating Easter eggs.

So what exactly is the weather outlook for March? Can we expect warmer weather or is yet more rain and snow on the way?

Here's what the Met Office has forecast so far:

Pink blossom trees lining the edge or a park pathway
Warmer weather in March allows for the first blooms of the year including blossom trees. Picture: Alamy

What is the weather forecast for March?

The beginning of March looks set to remain pretty unsettled as we come to the official end of the winter months in the UK.

According to the Met Office, we shouldn't be getting our hopes up too much as the weather is so far predicted to be windy and colder than average as we edge towards the middle of the month.

They said: "First half of March liable to see a slightly higher than normal likelihood of winds from the west then edging northerly later in the period.

"This likely leading to initially unsettled conditions with transitory settled periods and a milder Atlantic feel before increasing likelihood of colder and drier than average conditions toward mid-month."

Young boy covered up with hat and scarf
Met Office has warned us to not put our hats and scarves away just yet. Picture: Alamy

However, the Met Office make it very clear that the more long range the weather forecast is, the less accurate predictions will be, which is why they encourage us to focus on the five day forecast more.

They explained: "Our long range forecast (which is updated on a daily basis) provides an indication of how the weather might change, or be different from normal, (i.e. warmer, colder, wetter, drier) across the whole UK.

"Therefore whilst we can still forecast the general feel of the weather to a relatively high level of accuracy using our ensemble models, it becomes harder to offer local detail to as high a level of accuracy as our shorter range forecasts."

Latest News

See more Latest News

'We didn't get anatomical': Lord Cameron reacts after US congresswoman's 'kiss my a**' jibe

UK & World

Sir Paul McCartney reunited with 'stolen' Hofner guitar after 50 years thanks to search driven by The Lost Bass Project

UK & World

Sir Chris Hoy: Six-time Olympic gold medallist says he is being treated for cancer

UK & World

Biden 'contemplating' steps to punish Moscow as world leaders blame 'monster' Putin for Navalny's death

UK & World

Sir Keir Starmer paid nearly £100,000 in tax last year, documents show

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Showbiz

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

TV & Movies

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

TV & Movies

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

TV & Movies

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Showbiz

Luke Worley with ex Jay Howard and on Married At First Sight

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

TV & Movies

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks change in the UK? Date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions

Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

Showbiz

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

Showbiz

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

TV & Movies