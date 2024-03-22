When do the clocks go forward? Exact date and time

22 March 2024, 10:39

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring
Spring marks another clock change in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When do the clocks change in March? Everything you need to know about the beginning of the British summertime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spring is just around the corner in the UK bringing the excitement of easter, less storms (hopefully), lighter evenings and of course, the all-important clock change which happens in March.

Every year in the UK we change the clocks twice, once forwards and then backwards, to help us really make the most of the daylight hours and the weather the seasons offer us - so what are the clock changes for this March 2024?

As we look forward to warmer days and begin the official countdown to summer, many of us are wondering exactly when the clocks change as each year this falls on a different date, leaving many of us confused over when we lose or gain the all-important hour.

Here's everything you need to know from whether the clocks go forward or backward in March, the date it happens and what time.

Colourful bed of flowers
Spring marks the start of warmer weather and prettier flowers and blooms. Picture: Alamy

When do the clocks change in March?

March is the month where residents in the UK will see the clocks go forward by one hour meaning we lose out on 60 minutes. However, despite the loss, we will gain some lighter evenings in exchange.

If you always struggle to remember when and how the clocks change, there's a simple phrase to help you remember: "spring forward, fall back”.

Each year, the date of which the clocks change will alter slightly and this year, they will go forward on Sunday, March 31st, 2024 at 1:00am. This is the same weekend as Easter, meaning UK residents lose an hour of their four-day weekend.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

Lambing smelling a daffodil
Lambing season also begins in spring and March time. Picture: Alamy

Why do clocks change in the UK?

The idea of moving the clocks was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895.

It was first introduced in the UK by the government during the First World War in 1916 to save coal usage and make the most of natural light.

All European countries, except for Belarus and Iceland, now use daylight saving time during the winter months, switching their time on the same night as the UK.

France and Spain - that are on GMT+1 - go back at 3am local time (2am in the UK), meaning the UK always remains an hour behind.

When do the clocks go back in 2024?

The next clock change in the UK is scheduled for October 2024, when they will go backward in order to make the most of the winter months.

The exact date is Sunday October 27th, 2024 and we'll gain an hour. However, darker nights and mornings come with this time change.

