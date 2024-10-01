UK weather: October forecast revealed as Brits hope for brighter spells

1 October 2024, 14:37

The weather forecast for October has been revealed
The weather forecast for October has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is the weather forecast for October? Here is everything we know about heatwave, rain and snow predictions in the UK.

October has arrived and while we welcome autumn and Halloween into our lives, we're starting to notice a chill in the air as the weather takes a turn.

Despite the 2024 summer being a relatively chilly one, we did see some short bursts of heat which brought highs of 34.8C in some areas. However, the forecasts for August and September included less heatwave predictions than we experienced in 2023.

Now with rumours of snow heading to the UK soon, many of us are keen to know what October's weather will bring to our shores.

What is the weather forecast for October 2024 and will it snow? Here is everything we know about the month ahead.

Autumn has arrived in the UK
Autumn has arrived in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Is it going to snow in October?

There are plenty of rumours surrounding whether or not it's going to snow in October, and it looks like we may see a light dusting of the white stuff this month.

According to Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, we could see some snow from the 12th or 13th of October.

He stated: "It’s very tentative and more for October 12 and 13 than the days to follow. If anything it'll be just the mountain tops and even then only fleeting. More tellingly, a 20-21C heat [could come] in places from October 6 to 9 which is Indian Summer territory if it come."

There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK in October
There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK in October. Picture: Alamy

October 2024 weather forecast

The Met Office long-range forecast for the 5th of October to the 14th of October states: "Areas of low pressure, initially centred over the Atlantic, will slowly meander eastwards across the UK through the weekend and into much of next week, albeit often on a track that is south-shifted relative to normal.

"This will bring more widely unsettled conditions, with periods of rain or showers, perhaps heavy and persistent at times, and perhaps accompanied by windy spells too. The wettest conditions, relative to average, are likely across England and Wales, while it may become rather windy for a time across the north and northwest of Scotland early next week, where it will also turn colder.

"Later in the period it may become more widely drier across northern areas, as colder conditions then become established more widely across the UK."

The October weather forecast has been revealed
The October weather forecast has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Their prediction for the 15th of October to the 29th of October reads: "Confidence is rather low through this period, but a general continuation of recent weather patterns is most likely, with areas of low pressure bringing wet and perhaps windy conditions across central and southern UK in particular, with the best of any longer drier spells likely in the north or northwest.

"That said, occasional drier spells are possible more widely as higher pressure builds for a time, bringing the chance of fog and frost at night. Temperatures will tend to be close to average overall in the south, but likely below average in the northwest."

