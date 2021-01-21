Experts reveal 5 tips to help psoriasis in the cold weather

21 January 2021, 16:04

Psoriasis can be more uncomfortable in the winter
Psoriasis can be more uncomfortable in the winter. Picture: Getty Images

Many people with psoriasis suffer worsened symptoms in the cold, dry air of winter.

As we enter the coldest months of the year, those suffering from psoriasis might find their skin has become even more dry and uncomfortable.

And with cold walks becoming more popular and increased hand washing, this can cause winter skin havoc.

While it is important for psoriasis sufferers to make an appointment with their GP to create a treatment plan, we’ve spoken to skin experts to find out what else you can do to help your skin this winter.

1. Drink plenty of water

According to Nutritionalist at Pulse Light Clinic, Lisa Borg, Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition where cells in the skin’s surface divide too quickly.

Psoriasis is common around the elbows
Psoriasis is common around the elbows. Picture: Getty Images

This gives the appearance of red areas of skin covered in fine silvery scales known as lesions, which can be sore and itchy.

While psoriasis can have particularly bad flare-ups and times of remission, Lisa says water is essential to keep your skin healthy all year round and aids in the detoxification processes.

She advises drinking at least two litres of water daily.

Read More: 6 things you need to know about polycystic ovary syndrome

2. Carry moisturiser

Dr Ross Perry, who is the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, advises those who suffer with dry skin conditions should apply suitable moisturiser frequently throughout the day.

There are plenty of moisturisers that don’t contain fragrances or chemical emulsifiers which could irritate the skin.

Applying certain moisturisers can help ease symptoms
Applying certain moisturisers can help ease symptoms. Picture: Getty Images

According to Healthline.com, ingredients such as aloe vera, jojoba, zinc pyrithione, capsaicin and glycerin can help.

Your GP can also prescribe topical creams which can be applied to the skin to ease symptoms.

3. Increase vitamins

Pulse Light Clinic Nutritionalist Lisa Borg says that increasing some vitamins and nutrients can help the skin recover.

She says: “Vitamin A is required for the maintenance and repair of skin and protects the skin tissue from free radical damage."

Food sources of Vitamin A include oily fish, eggs.

Increasing Vitamin E, Vitamin D and Zinc could also help.

4. Try to de-stress

It’s a tough time for all of us, and research shows that stress can be a major factor in psoriasis flare ups.

Lisa suggests relaxation techniques such physical exercise and meditation can be used to try and relieve some anxiety.

5. Bathe in Epsom salts

Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, says baths will be more soothing than hot showers, as these can remove moisture from your skin.

Soaking in Epsom salts in a warm bath for around 15 minutes can ease itching and also help you to unwind.

This can be done once or twice a week, and you should pat yourself dry afterwards, not rub.

It is important to speak to your doctor about your psoriasis symptoms so you can be advised on the best treatment, your GP may also refer you to a skin specialist.

You can read more about causes and treatments for psoriasis on the NHS website HERE.

Now Read: 8 things you should know before having laser hair removal

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Burns Night is celebrated with whisky, poetry and a plate of haggis, neeps and tatties

Burns Night 2021: Ideas to celebrate Scottish style with haggis, whiskies, and cocktails

Food & Health

You can make vegan 'fish' and chips using tofu

Vegan recipes for classic British dishes: 'Fish' and Chips, Full English, and scrambled 'egg' tofu
The boss told his employee he would not let her drop working hours

Boss praised for response to mum's request to decrease working hours due to parenting struggles
rittany and Briana Deane are expecting with Josh and Jeremy Salyers

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are both pregnant at the same time
The Moon, Mars and Uranus will be visible in the sky tonight

The Moon, Mars and Uranus will meet up in the sky tonight - here's how to see them

News

Trending on Heart

Lukasz Rozycki has returned to skate for Dancing On Ice's 13th series

Who is Dancing On Ice's Lukasz Rozycki? Age, career and marriage to Alexandra Schauman revealed

Dancing On Ice 2021

Angela Louise Egan is joining the cast of Dancing On Ice this year

Who is Dancing On Ice professional Angela Louise Egan? Age, career and relationship revealed

Dancing On Ice 2021

Finding Alice viewers are convinced Harry was killed

Who killed Harry in Finding Alice?

TV & Movies

Mark Hanretty is skating with Billie Shepherd this year on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice professional Mark Hanretty? Age, wife and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2021

MAFS' Tamara Joy dated Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy dated a UK Love Island star

TV & Movies

Mark pictured in 2017

Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

Celebrities