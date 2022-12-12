Can I walk my dog in the snow? Experts reveal how to keep your pooch safe

12 December 2022, 11:19

Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow?
Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow? Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow and ice? Here's what the experts say...

Winter is well and truly here, with temperatures dropping below freezing for a lot of us.

And while most dogs are more than happy to keep going for walks whatever the weather, many pet owners are now wondering how to keep their pooch’s safe in the snow.

So, should you walk your furry friend in the snow? Here’s what we know..

Many people are worried about their dogs in the snow
Many people are worried about their dogs in the snow. Picture: Alamy

Can I walk my dog in the snow?

According to Dogs Trust, it is safe to take your dog out in the snow, but they should be kept on the lead at all times.

Their website states: “There may be deep patches or holes, or the snow may cover areas that aren’t safe.

“Keep your dog on a lead to protect and prevent them from falling and hurting themselves.”

They have also shared some other tips to keep your dog safe in the cold weather this year.

How to keep your dog safe in the snow
How to keep your dog safe in the snow. Picture: Alamy

Dogs trust snow tips

  • Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag and is microchipped to ensure they can make their way back to you if they get lost.
  • Wipe your dog’s legs, feet and stomach after a walk, as grit from the roads and dampness from rain or snow can irritate their skin.
  • Whether it's a hot or cold day outside, leaving your dog in a car is very dangerous and should never be an option.
  • Don’t let your dog walk on frozen ponds - the ice may not be thick enough to take their weight. If your dog does fall through the ice never be tempted to go in after them. If possible, encourage them to swim back to you and call the emergency services.
  • Antifreeze is highly poisonous but tasty to dogs. Make sure you always keep antifreeze and other chemicals well out of reach and be sure to quickly mop up any spills.
  • Regularly check your dog's leads, collars and harnesses to make sure they’re all functioning safely and won’t get damaged by winter weather, as wet weather can cause metal clips to rust.

