Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre lands big money deal with Pretty Little Thing

7 March 2023, 11:22

Princess Andre has landed a deal with PLT
Princess Andre has landed a deal with PLT. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre has landed herself a big money deal with a fashion brand.

Princess Andre looks to be following in her parents’ footsteps as she has landed a fashion deal.

The 15-year-old has reportedly signed a deal with Pretty Little Thing, joining the likes of Molly-Mae, Gemma Owen and Indiyah Polack in working for the brand.

On their website, PLT has a ‘Coming Soon’ image of a pink square on their brand ambassadors page which could be kept for Princess.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Princess is so excited, she's looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.

Princess Andre has just landed a deal with PLT
Princess Andre has just landed a deal with PLT. Picture: Instagram

“She knows she's still young at 15 but Pete is going to oversee her work with PLT to ensure she's protected and well looked after.

“The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it's naturally a great fit for both parties.”

It’s unsurprising that Princess has landed herself a fashion influencer deal as she currently has almost 600k followers on Instagram and 395k followers on TikTok.

Princess Andre is the spitting image of her mum Katie Price
Princess Andre is the spitting image of her mum Katie Price. Picture: Getty Images

And she definitely comes from a family of fame as she is the first daughter of Katie, 44, and Peter, appearing on their reality shows along with her brother Junior who is 17.

Katie married Peter back in 2005 but they divorced four years later in 2009.

The former model has three other children; eldest Harvey, 20, and youngest children are Jett, 9 and Bunny, 8, who she shares with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Meanwhile, Peter also has two other children with his wife Emily MacDonagh, 33; Amelia, nine, and Theodore, six.

