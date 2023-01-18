Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

By Naomi Bartram

Katie Price has opened up about her 20-year-old son Harvey getting a girlfriend at college.

Katie Price has hit back at trolls who criticised her for posting a video with her son Harvey.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five shared a clip of 20-year-old Harvey - who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism and is blind - sleeping in her bed while they cuddled

Opening up about their relationship in a new interview, Katie explained that Harvey isn’t allowed to hug people at college.

He said: “Harvey is a big baby. At college they are not allowed to cuddle and touch him or anything.

Katie Price has opened up about parenting Harvey. Picture: Instagram

“When he’s here, he just wants to hold my hand, stroke my hair, give me kisses. I don’t care what anyone says, they can think what they like.”

Katie then went on to say her son has found love for the first time at the independent college he goes to and she’s even met him.

“They’re not sociable,” she said, continuing: “They’re blunt and matter of fact, and it just makes me laugh.”

This comes after Katie faced backlash for sharing a clip of Harvey tucked into her bed next to her.

Katie Price opened up about Harvey's move to college in her book. Picture: BBC

“Already Harvey’s home and getting in my bed like a baby wanting cuddles,” she said.

Despite some negative comments, one follower wrote: “‘How much he loves his mummy, forever our babies xx [sic].”

“As much as they grow up they’ll always remain your little baby,” another said.

Katie shares Harvey with Dwight York, and is also mum to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex Peter Andre, as well as Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, from her relationship with Kieran Hayler.

She has previously admitted she struggles being away from her eldest son but admits it’s ‘a weight off her shoulders’.

Katie Price and her son Harvey. Picture: Getty Images

In her book Harvey and Me, she wrote: “Now he’s there, I can imagine it could be so easy to say, ‘I don’t need to see him’. But I don’t want that to ever happen. I’ve been responsible for him all his life, and now it feels weird to have this freedom.

"I’m like, ‘It’s 2pm, I need to give him his medication’. And then I think, ‘Oh, Harvey isn’t here’.

"It’s a strange feeling and it’s going to take some getting used to, but if something dramatic happens in my life, and let’s be honest, that’s a common occurrence, at least I don’t have to be thinking, ‘Who’s going to look after Harvey?’ It’s a massive weight off my shoulders."

Read more: