Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

23 March 2022, 08:31

Heart reporter

Katie Price has shared photos of her 19-year-old son Harvey doing the supermarket shop for the first time.

Katie Price has been left emotional after her 19-year-old son Harvey did his own food shopping.

The mum-of-five took some time out of her holiday in Thailand with her boyfriend Carl Woods to praise her eldest son.

Sharing photos of him in a supermarket, Katie, 43, wrote: "Learning new independent skills."

She added: "Learning how to do his weekly food shop and what foods to buy. So proud! Love you Harv!"

Harvey Price did his own supermarket shop
Harvey Price did his own supermarket shop. Picture: Instagram
Katie Price supported her son on Instagram
Katie Price supported her son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, currently lives as a resident at the National Star College in Cheltenham.

The college is run by trained specialists and caters for people aged 16 to 25.

Katie - who is also mum to Junior, 16, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and six-year-old Bunny - recently opened up about what it’s like raising her eldest son.

Writing in her book, Harvey and Me, she said: "I hope like any mum with a child with a severe, complex disability, that Harvey will be able to live a full and independent life.

Katie Price has opened up about parenting Harvey
Katie Price has opened up about parenting Harvey. Picture: Instagram

"But I know Harvey best and I know he will always need his mum. I will always encourage him to be independent and continue his journey in an environment I think he will thrive in.

"What happens next for Harvey is a decision myself and my family will need to discuss in time, but for now I'm just happy he's enjoying his time at National Star College."

This comes after Katie supported Harvey as he walked the runway in a fashion show to launch the latest pieces in his Black and Gold clothing collection.

Harvey launched his clothing line last year and helped create the designs for the Born Anxious brand.

The brand is run by Anna Kennedy OBE and aims to raise awareness of neurodiversity and promote comfortable and planet-friendly clothing for children and their carers.

Sharing a picture of Harvey walking in the show on her Instagram Stories last week, Katie wrote: “So proud of my Mr Price!”

