Katie Price fans in tears as ‘brave’ son Harvey moves out of family home

8 March 2022, 07:24

Katie Price fans were in tears last night
Katie Price fans were in tears last night. Picture: BBC/Instagram/Twitter
Katie Price's What Harvey Did Next shows the emotional moment Harvey moves to college.

Katie Price fans have praised her as an ‘amazing mum’ after watching the star’s new documentary. 

The BBC programme, What Harvey Did Next, follows Katie and her 19-year-old son as he moves out of their family home to live at college. 

One emotional scene sees Harvey, who lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and is partially blind, say goodbye to his mum and siblings to go to the National Star College.

Harvey Price said goodbye to his family
Harvey Price said goodbye to his family. Picture: BBC
Katie Price shared Harvey's move to college in a new documentary
Katie Price shared Harvey's move to college in a new documentary. Picture: BBC

After watching Harvey fly the nest, one person said on Twitter: “I’m crying 🙈. Harvey you’re such a brave guy! #whatharveydidnext.”

“Choked for both of them,” said another, while a third wrote: “You might not like Katie Price, but she’s a good mum to Harvey.

“Until you’ve had a child with special needs, you really don’t understand how hard it is 💕 #whatharveydidnext #katieprice.”

Someone else tweeted: “Looks like i’m going to cry for the next hour 🥺🥺🥺 Love him so much 💚”

Harvey Price moved to college last year
Harvey Price moved to college last year. Picture: BBC

A fifth said: “@KatiePrice I’m laughing and crying at this new documentary, I’m so proud of Harvey, and so pleased how far he’s getting on with college ❤️❤️❤️ #katieprice #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

While a sixth added: A further person remarked: “Absolutely love #WhatHarveyDidNext. This is the experience of families across the country caring for teens with complex needs, transitioning to adulthood. Rarely seen by a mainstream audience 👏 There is incredible support available, from the likes of @sensecharity.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, the 19-year-old is seen under the constant care of the college staff.

When he begins to get frustrated during one moment in the village shop, Harvey's carers are able to calm him down by helping him take deep breaths.

“Sometimes, Harvey does need to break something,” his carer then tells the cameras. 

“In that case, we can only keep Harvey as safe as possible. We let him break that item and then we remove it because for Harvey, that's when it's over. That's when it's finished.”

This comes after Katie’s first documentary - BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me - was nominated for a National Television Award back in 2020.

