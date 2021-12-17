Harvey Price over the moon as mum Katie surprises him with call from Santa

17 December 2021, 15:57

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Katie Price surprised her eldest son with an adorable call from Santa Claus himself.

Harvey Price was left grinning ear to ear after he got a phone call from Father Christmas.

His mum Katie, 43, surprised her eldest with a special message from the man himself this week.

In a sweet video posted on social media, Katie and her boyfriend Carl clapped as Harvey listened intently.

19-year-old Harvey couldn’t believe his ears when Santa told him he’d been a good boy for looking after his mum this year.

Santa went on to tell him he’ll be getting plenty of the gifts on his Christmas list for being so well behaved.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Bless his heart..how excited and pleased was he with that call.."

"He is in total disbelief! Soo cute 🥰," someone else wrote, while a third added: "Harvey’s heart is so pure."

Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, is currently home for Christmas, but spends the school term living at the National Star College in Cheltenham.

And Katie Price recently shared an adorable snap of her eldest son becoming more independent while hanging his washing at college.

Keeping her Instagram followers up to date with his progress at college, Katie posted: "Harvey learning his independent skills."

Harvey, his mum Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods
Harvey, his mum Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods. Picture: Instagram

Loose Women star Katie is also mum to Junior, 16, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and six-year-old Bunny, and recently opened up about what it’s like raising Harvey.

Writing in her new book, Harvey and Me, she said: "I hope like any mum with a child with a severe, complex disability, that Harvey will be able to live a full and independent life.

"But I know Harvey best and I know he will always need his mum. I will always encourage him to be independent and continue his journey in an environment I think he will thrive in.

"What happens next for Harvey is a decision myself and my family will need to discuss in time, but for now I'm just happy he's enjoying his time at National Star College."

