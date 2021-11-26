Proud Katie Price shares sweet glimpse of Harvey at college

26 November 2021, 10:13

Katie Price has shared a photo of Harvey at college
Katie Price has shared a photo of Harvey at college. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Harvey Price has been getting used to his independence after moving away from mum Katie.

Katie Price has shared an adorable snap of son Harvey hanging up his washing at college.

Harvey, 19, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, currently lives as a resident at the National Star College in Cheltenham.

Keeping her Instagram followers up to date with his progress at college, 43-year-old Katie posted: "Harvey learning his independent skills."

Harvey is learning how to do his washing at college
Harvey is learning how to do his washing at college. Picture: Instagram

And fans of the Price family couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Excellent Harvey so proud of you.”

“Well done Harvey fantastic 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️,” said someone else, while another wrote:

“Omg love this post you're amazing and so is he 💕💕🔥🙌👏😍”.

A fourth commented: “Good on you Harvey! Just like any young man his age!!! Well done!! 👏👏”

While a fifth added: “Well done Harvey !! There is nothing you can’t do !! Keep up the good work. .... ps I need mine doing too if your free 😁🥰 xx.”

Harvey Price has moved to live at college in Cheltenham
Harvey Price has moved to live at college in Cheltenham. Picture: Instagram

Katie - who is also mum to Junior, 16, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and six-year-old Bunny - recently opened up about what it’s like raising her eldest son.

Writing in her new book, Harvey and Me, she said: "I hope like any mum with a child with a severe, complex disability, that Harvey will be able to live a full and independent life.

"But I know Harvey best and I know he will always need his mum. I will always encourage him to be independent and continue his journey in an environment I think he will thrive in.

"What happens next for Harvey is a decision myself and my family will need to discuss in time, but for now I'm just happy he's enjoying his time at National Star College."

National Star College is run by trained specialists and caters for people aged 16 to 25.

Katie added that Harvey moving away has given her a sense of freedom, as she added: "Now he’s there, I can imagine it could be so easy to say, ‘I don’t need to see him’. But I don’t want that to ever happen.

"I’ve been responsible for him all his life, and now it feels weird to have this freedom."

