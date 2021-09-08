Katie Price and son Harvey to star in second documentary showing his journey to college

Harvey Price has landed another documentary. Picture: Instagram

The BBC has announced a follow-up to 'Katie Price: Harvey and Me' documentary called 'What Harvey Did Next'.

Katie Price and her son Harvey will be starring in a brand-new documentary which will explore Harvey’s journey into adulthood.

Harvey has septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability which means he requires special care and support.

Titled ‘Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next’, the programme will show the teen leaving his family home to attend National Star College as a residential student.

Harvey and Katie Price will star in a new documentary. Picture: Instagram

It will be filmed over six months and will also see the 19-year-old get his first job shadowing a member of staff at the railway firm.

It comes after the documentary ‘Harvey and Me’ followed mum-of-five Katie, 43, as she tried to find her son the perfect college.

This gave viewers an insight into the difficulties of their daily life, while Katie also spoke to other parents who have disabled children, discussing the care needed to meet their needs.

After airing on BBC One back in January, millions of viewers tuned in and the programme was shortlisted for a National Television and Grierson Award.

After announcing her follow-up series, Katie said: "The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey and Me earlier this year was incredible.

"To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud.

"But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there. In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home.

"I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.”

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next is being made by Minnow Films and “will be a coming-of-age story with a difference”.

The synopsis adds: “A complex and nuanced look at the experience of being a disabled young adult as we feel every frustration and celebrate all the joys and successes of Harvey and his new friends at National Star College in this next chapter of the life of the Prices.”

The documentary has not been given an air date just yet, so fans will have to wait a few months to tune in.