Proud mum Katie Price calls Harvey, 19, a ‘massive credit to me’ as he graduates school

Harvey Price has graduated school. Picture: Instagram

Katie Price has shared photos of her eldest son Harvey, 19, graduating from school.

Congratulations are in order because Katie Price’s eldest son Harvey has graduated school this week.

The 19-year-old, who has autism and Prader-Willi Syndrome, is preparing to go to college next year after completing his studies.

Sharing the sweet moment he graduated, Katie posted a string of photos of Harvey wearing a blue gown while throwing his cap in the air.

She wrote: “Words cannot describe how proud I am of my son @officialmrharveyprice for his graduation he has come so far and further than any doctor or my family thought.

“He is now 19 ready to go to college for his next chapter in life , he makes me so proud and is a massive credit to myself knowing how well I’ve done bringing him up on my own ❤️❤️❤️”

Alongside another snap of Harvey receiving a certificate, the mum-of-five added: “Harvey so happy with his certificate for graduating ❤️He is just so amazing my absolute life soul and joy ❤️❤️”

Katie’s followers were quick to comment, with pal Nicola McLean penning: “Well done Harvey and well done you girl x.”

Harvey Price is going to college later this year. Picture: Alamy

Aisleyne said: “Absolutely a credit to you babe you have done an amazing job at raiding him, against all the odds 😍❤️ u should both be so proud!! Well done Harvey ❤️ 🐸”

While someone else agreed: “He has come so far. Well done Harvey.”

And another fan added: “So very proud of you Harvey 🙌🙌🙌🙌 all good things for you 🐸🐸🐸good job muma.”

This comes after Harvey bagged himself a new TV opportunity, fronting a new series based on transport.

Alongside his best friend Zack, the pair will be exploring different trains and automobiles.

Katie previously told Community Living magazine: ‘The BBC have offered Harvey and his friend Zack an eight-part series on trains and automobiles. There will be some gorgeous trains like the Bluebell Railway.

“I am not interested in bloody trains. Me and Jaenette (Zac’s mum) will be sitting there having our tea and sandwiches saying, ‘what are we doing here on a train station?’

“But, as long as they are happy, that’s what matters.”