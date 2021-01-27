Katie Price's son Harvey offered chance to be a train announcer following documentary

By Polly Foreman

Katie Price and her son Harvey appeared in BBC documentary Harvey and Me this week.

Harvey Price has been offered the chance do be a train announcer following his appearance in Harvey and Me this week.

The 18-year-old expressed his love of trains in the BBC One documentary, and showed off his skills as an announcer during a visit to a London station with his mum Katie, 42, and their friends.

National Rail have now offered Harvey the chance to announce trains for real, with their Media Relations Manager Tracey O’Brien telling Metro.co.uk: "We, Network Rail, would be happy to arrange for Harvey to make an announcement at one of the Network Rail managed stations when it is safe to do so."

Harvey and Katie appeared on BBC One documentary Harvey and Me. Picture: BBC

It comes after many viewers took to Twitter to call on train companies to offer Harvey the chance to announce the trains.

One person wrote: "Loved his friendship with Zac and their shared interest in trains, I could listen to their announcements all day and never be annoyed by a cancellation or delay #harveyandme."

Another added: "#harveyandme @KatiePrice should be so proud of herself and Harvey. Incredible documentary. Petition to have Harvey as the train voiceover!! Would be amazing."

Harvey was born with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

After the documentary aired, Katie Price thanked the filmmakers and viewing public for their support, tweeting: "I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incredible feedback tonight.

Harvey Price demonstrated his love of trains in the documentary. Picture: BBC

"This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation.

"Thank you all so much x."

