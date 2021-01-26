Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page uncreognisable in throwback pics with his band

By Polly Foreman

Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, used to sport purple hair when he played in a band in his teenage years.

If you've been living under a rock and haven't binged every episode of Bridgerton already, we recommend you get onto it, pronto.

Read more: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

The Netflix show has been a huge hit with viewers, and has just been confirmed for a heavily-anticipated season two.

One of the standout stars of the series is Regé-Jean Page, 31, who has captured the hearts of the world through his role as the Duke of Hastings.

Fans of the Regé will be interested to know that he's also musically gifted, and used to be the lead singer of a rock band called The Super Nashwan Kids in his teenage years.

In incredible photos from the mid-noughties, the actor can be seen playing on stages in London clubs.

Regé recently opened up about his musical career in an interview with Square Mile, saying: "What else are you going to do as a teenager? You're going to scream at people one way or another. You might as well do it in a productive way. Was my logic."





Regé plays Simon Bassett in Bridgerton, the Duke of Hastings who is involved in a romantic storyline with Daphne Bridgerton.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about his relationship with Daphne, Regé said: "I like that there’s a complication to the romance between these two characters.

Regé plays the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

"I think that they’re both very intelligent, very precocious characters that are used to being the smartest people in the room, and the moment they meet someone else who can stand up to them, and kind of match wits, I think it’s very exciting for them.

"And then figuring out how they can help each other grow into each other is very exciting, often difficult, but I think sometimes you’ve got to fight for this love. It’s just one of them."

NOW READ:

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton and where have you seen them before?