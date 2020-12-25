Who plays the Simon Bassett in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings actor Rege Jean Page: who is he, what is his Instagram name and where have you seen him before?

If you're looking for something new to watch, we couldn't recommend Netflix period drama enough.

The Regency era drama - set in early 19th Century London - has been described as a mix of Gossip Girl and Downton Abbey, and you can bet it's about to become your newest obsession.

It tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest sibling of the aristocratic Bridgerton family, who attempts to find a husband after entering the marriage mart.

One of the key characters is Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, played by Regé-Jean Page. Here's your need-to-know on him.

Rege plays Simon Bassett in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who is Regé-Jean Page? What's his age and background?

Regé, 30, was born in Zimbabwe, and moved to London when he was 14.

He started acting during his time at a drama Saturday school, and he went on to study at Drama Centre London.

What else has Regé-Jean Page been in?

Regé has featured in a number of British TV shows - including Casualty, Fresh Meat, and Waterloo Road.

Who does Regé-Jean Page play in Bridgerton?

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

Regé plays Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings who is involved in a romantic storyline with Daphne Bridgerton.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about his relationship with Daphne, Regé said: "I like that there’s a complication to the romance between these two characters.

"I think that they’re both very intelligent, very precocious characters that are used to being the smartest people in the room, and the moment they meet someone else who can stand up to them, and kind of match wits, I think it’s very exciting for them.

"And then figuring out how they can help each other grow into each other is very exciting, often difficult, but I think sometimes you’ve got to fight for this love. It’s just one of them."

Is Regé-Jean Page on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @regejean.

