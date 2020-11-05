Films fans challenged to name iconic rom coms in graphic - can you spot them?

5 November 2020, 13:24

Can you spot them?
Can you spot them? Picture: Goldsmiths

A new puzzle challenges the user to identify the classic rom coms hidden.

With the country in lockdown, many of us have been rediscovering our favourite classic rom coms as we spend increasing amounts of time indoors.

If you fancy yourself as a film buff, luxury UK jewellery retailer Goldsmiths has created the perfect puzzle for you.

They looked at both the country's perception of romance in their own lives and the films the public look to when looking for love.

They then created a series of puzzles to pay homage to some of the most iconic rom coms from the last few years - how many can you spot?

1)

Goldsmiths
Goldsmiths. Picture: Goldsmiths

2)

Goldsmiths
Goldsmiths. Picture: Goldsmiths

3)

Goldsmiths
Goldsmiths. Picture: Goldsmiths

4)

Goldsmiths
Goldsmiths. Picture: Goldsmiths

5)

Goldsmiths
Goldsmiths. Picture: Goldsmiths

Struggling? The answers are below:

1) Sex and the City

2) Runaway Bride

3) Four Weddings and a Funeral

4) The Wedding Singer

5) Sweet Home Alabama

