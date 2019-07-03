How long does it take you to find the hot air balloon in this puzzle?

3 July 2019, 14:31

Can you spot the hot air balloon in the colourful sea of beach balls?
Can you spot the hot air balloon in the colourful sea of beach balls? Picture: The Big Domain

Have a go at this brain-busting optical illusion and see how long it takes you to spot the hidden hot air balloon

Summer has officially arrived!

Whether you're sunbathing in the garden, heading to the seaside or jetting off on holiday, why not switch your usual crossword or book for a mind-boggling puzzle?

Get your mind in gear with this beach-based brainteaser, which is actually a lot harder than think.

The aim of the game is to see how quickly you can spot the hot air balloon among the sea of pastel beach balls.

Creators of the colourful eye-enigma, thebigdomain.com, claim it takes the average person 1 minute 14 seconds to spot it.

Think you can beat that time? Give it a go below. Just focus your eyes and get scanning, you might find it faster than you think.

It takes the average person 1 minute 14 seconds to spot the beach ball, how long did it take you?
It takes the average person 1 minute 14 seconds to spot the beach ball, how long did it take you? Picture: thebigdomain.com

Latest News

See more Latest News

Suzy Lamplugh murder: Police search land after 'new information'

UK & World

Summer is officially here, which means school holidays are on the horizon – here are the dates for the UK.

When do the school summer holidays start?

Bruno Fernandes a target for Manchester United

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?

TV & Movies

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Fashion

Amy is left in hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

Love Island first look: Amy left hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

TV & Movies

An Instagram influencer was publicly shamed

Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

Weddings

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

Celebrities

This Harry Potter book is about to make one woman a lot of money

Woman set to make £30,000 from forgotten first edition Harry Potter book

Showbiz Hub