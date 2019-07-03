How long does it take you to find the hot air balloon in this puzzle?

Can you spot the hot air balloon in the colourful sea of beach balls? Picture: The Big Domain

Have a go at this brain-busting optical illusion and see how long it takes you to spot the hidden hot air balloon

Summer has officially arrived!

Whether you're sunbathing in the garden, heading to the seaside or jetting off on holiday, why not switch your usual crossword or book for a mind-boggling puzzle?

Get your mind in gear with this beach-based brainteaser, which is actually a lot harder than think.

The aim of the game is to see how quickly you can spot the hot air balloon among the sea of pastel beach balls.

Creators of the colourful eye-enigma, thebigdomain.com, claim it takes the average person 1 minute 14 seconds to spot it.

Think you can beat that time? Give it a go below. Just focus your eyes and get scanning, you might find it faster than you think.