Tricky haunted house puzzle challenges you to find the ghost in under 90 seconds

Can you spot the ghost in less than two minutes? Picture: Zoopla

By Naomi Bartram

Challenge your family to do this Halloween puzzle in under a minute and a half.

It’s Halloween this weekend, which means families up and down the country will be getting into the spooky spirit.

Unfortunately, kids won’t be able to go out and do their usual Trick or Treating this year, so it’s time to get creative when it comes to October 31 plans.

And here’s a puzzle to keep you entertained for a while, as Zoopla has now challenged you to spot the ghost in less than a minute.

The tricky picture shows a haunted house with witches flying around and monsters hiding in the windows.

Zoopla Halloween puzzle. Picture: Zoopla

There are also bats and creepy skeletons haunting the mansion.

Read More: Halloween brainteaser challenges you to find 12 horror films hidden in this haunted picture

The average time it takes is 90 seconds so why not race with your family and friends? And the first one to find the ghost, wins.

If you're struggling to spot the ghost and want to be put out of your misery, take a closer look towards the centre of the moon, just below the skeleton who is hiding in the top left window.

The ghost is hiding outside the window. Picture: Zoopla

This comes after Tynemouth Aquarium shared their own puzzle, challenging you to identify 12 classic horror films from a haunted house picture.

The illustration sees spooky pictures including a woman screaming, a glass of green juice, and someone having a nightmare on Christmas Eve.

A ghost can also be seen being arrested by the police, while a woman wearing a black dress stands with her hands on her hips.

Of the 1,000 people who took the brainteaser, just one third were able to correctly identify all 12 horror films.

It also took the average person four and a half minutes to complete the puzzle.

See the full list of movies below:

A Halloween brainteaser will text your horror film knowledge. Picture: Tynemouth Aquarium

1. Edward Scissorhands

2. Pet Sematary

3. Beetlejuice

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5. Scream

6. The Sixth Sense

7. The Silence of the Lambs

8. The Woman in Black

9. Ghostbusters

10. The Shining

11. Hotel Transylvania

12. Rosemary's Baby

Now Read: How to make toffee apples and chocolate apples for Halloween and Bonfire Night