Halloween brainteaser challenges you to find 12 horror films hidden in this haunted picture

This Halloween brainteaser can only be solved b7 30% of people. Picture: Tynemouth Aquarium

A new Halloween brainteaser will test your horror film knowledge this October.

Halloween might look a little different this year, with local lockdown restrictions putting a stop to parties and Trick or Treating.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t get in the spooky spirit by sitting down for a horror film marathon while sharing a jumbo bowl of Halloween sweets.

From Edward Scissorhands to Ghostbusters, there are plenty of horrifying offerings the family can watch this October 31.

But if you want to take the haunted movie marathon to the next level, a new Halloween themed brainteaser will put film fans to the test.

A Halloween brainteaser will text your horror film knowledge. Picture: Tynemouth Aquarium

Shared by Tynemouth Aquarium, the puzzle challenges you to identify 12 classic horror flicks from a haunted house picture.

The illustration sees lots of spooky pictures including a woman screaming, a glass of green juice, and someone having a nightmare on Christmas Eve.

Another drawing sees a ghost being arrested by the police, while a woman wearing a black dress can be seen with her hands on her hips.

And it looks like the challenge is harder than it sounds, as of the 1,000 people who took the brainteaser, just one third were able to correctly identify all 12 horror films.

It also took the average person four and a half minutes to complete the puzzle.

See the full list of answers below:

1. Edward Scissorhands

2. Pet Sematary

3. Beetlejuice

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5. Scream

6. The Sixth Sense

7. The Silence of the Lambs

8. The Woman in Black

9. Ghostbusters

10. The Shining

11. Hotel Transylvania

12. Rosemary's Baby

Creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources, Hannah, has created a treasure hunt for your kids this Halloween. Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

Meanwhile, a mum-of-two from Glasgow recently shared an easy treasure hunt game to replace trick or treating for kids this Halloween.

Hannah is the creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources Facebook page, where she shares indoor and outdoor activities to keep your little ones entertained during lockdown.

She has now designed and created the entire spooky game for free so all you need to do is print and hide the clues around the house for your children to find.

She has also created a tally sheet that she recommends parents laminate after printing so it can be wiped clean and used again.

