Halloween brainteaser challenges you to find 12 horror films hidden in this haunted picture

20 October 2020, 11:24 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 11:26

This Halloween brainteaser can only be solved b7 30% of people
This Halloween brainteaser can only be solved b7 30% of people. Picture: Tynemouth Aquarium

A new Halloween brainteaser will test your horror film knowledge this October.

Halloween might look a little different this year, with local lockdown restrictions putting a stop to parties and Trick or Treating.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t get in the spooky spirit by sitting down for a horror film marathon while sharing a jumbo bowl of Halloween sweets.

Read More: Can you Trick or Treat this year?

From Edward Scissorhands to Ghostbusters, there are plenty of horrifying offerings the family can watch this October 31.

But if you want to take the haunted movie marathon to the next level, a new Halloween themed brainteaser will put film fans to the test.

A Halloween brainteaser will text your horror film knowledge
A Halloween brainteaser will text your horror film knowledge. Picture: Tynemouth Aquarium

Shared by Tynemouth Aquarium, the puzzle challenges you to identify 12 classic horror flicks from a haunted house picture.

The illustration sees lots of spooky pictures including a woman screaming, a glass of green juice, and someone having a nightmare on Christmas Eve.

Read More: Harry Potter fans go wild for magical Hogwarts advent calendar, and it's only £16

Another drawing sees a ghost being arrested by the police, while a woman wearing a black dress can be seen with her hands on her hips.

And it looks like the challenge is harder than it sounds, as of the 1,000 people who took the brainteaser, just one third were able to correctly identify all 12 horror films.

It also took the average person four and a half minutes to complete the puzzle.

See the full list of answers below:

1. Edward Scissorhands

2. Pet Sematary

3. Beetlejuice

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5. Scream

6. The Sixth Sense

7. The Silence of the Lambs

8. The Woman in Black

9. Ghostbusters

10. The Shining

11. Hotel Transylvania

12. Rosemary's Baby

Creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources, Hannah, has created a treasure hunt for your kids this Halloween.
Creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources, Hannah, has created a treasure hunt for your kids this Halloween. Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

Meanwhile, a mum-of-two from Glasgow recently shared an easy treasure hunt game to replace trick or treating for kids this Halloween.

Hannah is the creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources Facebook page, where she shares indoor and outdoor activities to keep your little ones entertained during lockdown.

She has now designed and created the entire spooky game for free so all you need to do is print and hide the clues around the house for your children to find.

She has also created a tally sheet that she recommends parents laminate after printing so it can be wiped clean and used again.

Now Read: Emma Willis delights fans with rare photo of son Ace, 8, sporting long blonde hair

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has divided opinion after admitting her Christmas dinner hack

Mum sparks debate after revealing she makes her family eat Christmas dinner the night before
These are the best alternative Christmas advent calendars

Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks

Christmas

A mum created an incredible Harry Potter-inspired room for her daughter

Mum creates magical Harry Potter-inspired bedroom for daughter, 7, using second-hand bargains
Primark's Hogwarts advent calendar is already a hit with shoppers

Harry Potter fans go wild for magical Hogwarts advent calendar, and it's only £16

Christmas

Try this smooth Scottish gin poured over ice and served with grapefruit

Brilliant British gin distilleries and treats for G&T lovers

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Don't Rock The Boat is airing this November

Don't Rock The Boat: When is the ITV reality show on and what is it about?

TV & Movies

The line up for Don't Rock The Boat has been revealed

Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace

TV & Movies

Emma Willis has shared a rare photo of her son Ace on Instagram

Emma Willis delights fans with rare photo of son Ace, 8, sporting long blonde hair

Celebrities

Michelle Keegan was back on the Coronation Street set

Michelle Keegan makes emotional return to Coronation Street after six years

TV & Movies

Gillian Taylforth joined EastEnders as Kathy Beale in 1985

How old is Kathy Beale in EastEnders? Gillian Taylforth character's age revealed

TV & Movies