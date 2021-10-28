The Halloween-inspired baby names growing in popularity - including Lucifer and Bellatrix

28 October 2021, 12:20 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 13:28

Spooky baby names are seeing a surge in popularity (stock images)
Spooky baby names are seeing a surge in popularity (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Names including Lucifer, Salem and Bellatrix are growing in popularity in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're expecting a baby over the next few days, it may interest you to know that there's a growing number of parents giving their kids Halloween-inspired names.

Spooky monikers like Salem, Bellatrix, and even Lucifer have all seen a rise in popularity over the past few years, according to research from The Audit Lab.

The digital marketing agency looked at data from ONS data, and found that names linked to things like Harry Potter, witches, and even the devil are on the rise.

Would you give your baby a spooky name? (stock image)
Would you give your baby a spooky name? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Lucifer, which is the name of the devil, has seen a huge rise in popularity over the last few years, with 15 babies being given this moniker in 2020. There were no recored Lucifers in the UK until 2016, and the popularity of the name has grown by 275 per cent in four years.

Villain names generally seem to be on the rise, with Bellatrix - the moniker of Voldermot's most loyal servant in Harry Potter - seeing a growth in popularity over the last years. There were 12 babies given the name in both 2017 and 2019, and it first showed up in 2010, just after Helena Bonham Carter first played her in the films.

The name Bellatrix has seen a rise in popularity
The name Bellatrix has seen a rise in popularity. Picture: Alamy

Kylo, the name of a villain played by Adam Driver in the Star Wars films, has also seen a surge in popularity - with 189 babies given the moniker last year. It is number 252 on the popularity list.

Last year, there were also 11 babies called Ursula, as seen in The Little Mermaid, and 13 boys and girls named Salem.

Draco (from Harry Potter) and Hannibal (from the Hannibal Lecter story) have also cropped up.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Parents missed their son's wedding day to watch sport

Parents slammed after they skip son’s wedding so they could watch sports
The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago

Mums alarmed by 'dilation pumpkins' carved by midwives

Cigarette prices have now been increased

Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

News

Tips on how to have a more sustainable Christmas

How to have a ‘greener’ and more sustainable Christmas - tips to reduce your waste this festive period

Christmas

Brits like their tea strong, according to a new study

Strong builder's brew revealed as Britain's favourite tea - but where does yours rank?

Trending on Heart

The trailer for Tiger King 2 is here

Netflix releases Tiger King season 2 trailer

Netflix

Joanna Page has said she won't be acting for a while

Pregnant Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page reveals she’s quit acting to focus on new career

TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will Squid Game return for season two?

Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

TV & Movies

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress

TV & Movies

Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997

Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

TV & Movies

The couple found a hidden room in their rented flat

Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat
Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

Happy Valley is officially returning for season three

Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

TV & Movies

Eoghan Quigg looks totally different 13 years after The X Factor

X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white spotty dress

Celebrities

IKEA has taken over Topshop's flagship store

Ikea to open in Oxford Street after buying flagship Topshop store
Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year

When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'
Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

Celebrities