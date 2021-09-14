The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

A new study has looked at the most popular baby names of the last two decades.

If you've got a little one on the way and are looking for some name inspiration, a new study has found the most popular monikers of the last 20 years.

It found that classic names like Emily, Olivia, Jack and Joshua were among the most popular for girls and boys over the last two decades.

Emily took the top spot for girls, after featuring in the top five every year between 1996 and 2018, and Jack was most popular for boys.

As reported by The Sun, baby name expert and co-creator of Nameberry, Pamela Redmond Satran, said: "With boy names especially, you see some of the classics holding steady over the whole generation, a trend you'd see if you stretched the chart back a hundred years.

"Names like Thomas, James, William, and Daniel are never really in or out of style.

"They command a top place on baby name popularity lists generation after generation.

"You see more movement with girls' names, even the classics you might think would be immune to fashion swings.

"Elizabeth barely sneaks onto the top 25 and Sarah has nearly fallen off the top 50."

The study looked at data from the Office of National Statistics from 1996 to 2019 to find out which names rose and fell in popularity over time.

Pamela added: "You can see some names that are on the upswing taking over for similar names that are losing their fashion edge.

"Sophia is the new Sophie, for instance, Amelia has taken over for Emily, Freya is the new Leah.

"For boys, Archie is moving up while Alfie is trending down. Leo is heading up while Liam is on the way down.

"Seeing these names together on the generational popularity list spotlights how connected many baby name trends are."

The most popular girls' names of the last 20 years

1 - Emily

2 - Olivia

3 - Jessica

4 - Sophie

5 - Chloe

6 - Charlotte

7 - Grace

8 - Amelia

9 - Ella

10 - Lucy

11 - Lily

12 - Mia

13 - Ellie

14 - Hannah

15 - Holly

16 - Alice

17 - Isabella

18 - Phoebe

19 - Molly

20 - Daisy

21 - Emma

22 - Abigail

23 - Ruby

24 - Megan

25 - Elizabeth

26 - Isabelle

27 - Georgia

28 - Millie

29 - Poppy

30 - Freya

31 - Eleanor

32 - Jasmine

33 - Sophia

34 - Erin

35 - Imogen

36 - Amber

37 - Rosie

38 - Katie

39 - Leah

40 - Amy

41 - Anna

42 - Maisie

43 - Bethany

44 - Evie

45 - Harriet

46 - Sarah

47 - Zoe

48 - Rebecca

49 - Paige

50 - Scarlett

The most popular boys' names of the last 20 years

1 - Jack

2 - Thomas

3 - Harry

4 - Oliver

5 - Joshua

6 - James

7 - William

8 - George

9 - Daniel

10 - Samuel

11 - Joseph

12 - Charlie

13 - Jacob

14 - Benjamin

15 - Alexander

16 - Mohammed

17 - Ethan

18 - Adam

19 - Alfie

20 - Jake

21 - Matthew

22 - Max

23 - Dylan

24 - Luke

25 - Henry

26 - Lewis

27 - Ryan

28 - Edward

29 - Liam

30 - Muhammad

31 - Harrison

32 - Michael

33 - Oscar

34 - Callum

35 - Nathan

36 - Isaac

37 - Archie

38 - Tyler

39 - David

40 - Connor

41 - Jamie

42 - Harvey

43 - Charles

44 - Lucas

45 - Toby

46 - Louis

47 - Aaron

48 - Alex

49 - Mason

50 - Noah