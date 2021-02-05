The 'lost' baby names making a comeback - including Bee and Hilary

If you're after a more unusual name for your baby, it may interest you to learn that a number of old monikers are making a comeback...

Names like Bee, Demelza and Hilary are making a comeback - with a growth in parents choosing these for their newborn babies.

Nameberry has looked at the 'lost' baby names that are set to make a comeback, which are perfect inspiration for parents looking for something a little bit different.

The full list is below:

Top 10 baby names making a comeback:

1) Affinity

The name Affinity, typically given to baby girls, was last recorded in 1998, but five babies have been given the name this year.

2) Bee

Eight girls were given the name Bee in 2018, 20 years after it was last recorded in 1998 (for girls) and 2000 (for boys).

3) Cobra

Five boys were given this name in 2018, following its last recording in 2003.

4) Demelza

Demelza fell out of favour after 1979, but give girls wwere given it in 2018.

5) Garhett

This name was last recorded in 1997, before being given to five boys in 2018.

6) Hilary

Hilary, a name given to both boys and girls, declines in popularity in the 90s - but give boys and 11 girls were given it in 2018.

7) Livio

Give boys were given this name in 2018, after it fell out of favour in the late 1960s.

8) Pearlina

Five girls were given this name in 2018, after it fell out of favour for almost 50 years.

9) Saunders

Five parents chose this name in 2018.

10) Seville

Seville is given to both boys and girls, but it previously hadn't been recorded since 1994. Five girls were given the name in 2018.

