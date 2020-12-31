The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo

The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

The baby names that new parents have been searching for this year have been revealed.

If you're expecting a baby and are looking for some name inspo, the names most searched for by parents in 2020 have been revealed.

Website Nameberry shared a list of the most popular choices from this year, which could indicate names set to rise in popularity.

The site said: "These are the names that got the most views on our site this year.

"They’re the ones on name-savvy parents’ (or future parents’) minds, so they’re a pretty good measure of what will be hot in the year ahead."

Luna came out top for girls, knocking previous favourite Olivia out of first place.

Maeve came in second, followed by Aurora, and Isla and Ava came in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Previously popular choices like Abigail, Emily, Juliet, Gemma, Isobel and Hannah have all dropped out of the top 100 this year.

The list of names could indicate those expected to soar in popularity next year (stock image). Picture: Getty

The full list of most searched-for girls' names of 2020 are below:

1. Luna

2. Maeve

3. Aurora

4. Isla

5. Ava

6. Eleanor

7. Ophelia

8. Olivia

9. Aurelia

10. Eloise

11. Iris

12. Freya

13. Charlotte

14. Ivy

15. Hazel

16. Alice

17. Amelia

18. Elodie

19. Cora

20. Astrid

21. Amara

22. Maya

23. Aria

24. Mia

25. Clara

26. Adelaide

27. Violet

28. Ada

29. Genevieve

30. Nora

31. Isabella

32. Lilith

33. Rose

34. Esme

35. Maisie

36. Chloe

37. Anastasia

38. Penelope

39. Evelyn

40. Arabella

41. Lucy

42. Elena

43. Adeline

44. Evangeline

45. Claire

46. Phoebe

47. Cordelia

48. Imogen

49. Audrey

50. Zara

51. Anna

52. Seraphina

53. Thea

54. Clementine

55. Lyra

56. Beatrice

57. Elsie

58. Mae

59. Josephine

60. Mabel

61. Florence

62. Willa

63. Elizabeth

64. Mila

65. Poppy

66. Jane

67. Emma

68. Grace

69. Matilda

70. Delilah

71. Athena

72. Ellie

73. Julia

74. Eliza

75. Lily

76. Edith

77. Emilia

78. Quinn

79. Scarlett

80. Nova

81. Eliana

82. Ella

83. Stella

84. Sadie

85. Sienna

86. Eva

87. Celeste

88. Persephone

89. Sophia

90. Ayla

91. Daphne

92. Wren

93. Elise

94. Lydia

95. Jasmine

96. Kiara

97. Margaret

98. Evie

99. Daisy

100. Caroline

For boys, the most-searched for name was Milo for the second year in a row, with Atticus and Asher in second and third place respectively.

Silas came fourth, with newcomer Leo following in fifth.

Milo has topped the list for boys once again (stock image). Picture: Getty

Unusual choices including Caspian, Lucifer and Orion have all either entered or returned to the top 100 this year.

Traditional boys' names like Charlie, Harry, Graham, Ian and Simon have all left the top 100.

The full list of most searched-for boys' names of 2020 are below:

1. Milo

2. Atticus

3. Asher

4. Silas

5. Leo

6. Arlo

7. Theodore

8. Oliver

9. Felix

10. Jasper

11. Levi

12. Finn

13. Oscar

14. Kai

15. Jude

16. Ethan

17. Jack

18. Caleb

19. Henry

20. Hugo

21. Aarav

22. Ezra

23. Atlas

24. Cassius

25. Elijah

26. Soren

27. Arthur

28. Liam

29. Sebastian

30. Rowan

31. Tobias

32. Lucas

33. Jayden

34. Eli

35. Theo

36. Owen

37. Aryan

38. Miles

39. Zachary

40. James

41. Archer

42. Xavier

43. Aaron

44. Wyatt

45. Benjamin

46. Thomas

47. Phoenix

48. Charles

49. Bodhi

50. Axel

51. Declan

52. Louis

53. Emmett

54. Alexander

55. Archie

56. Enzo

57. Otto

58. Julian

59. Josiah

60. Amias

61. Nathaniel

62. Mateo

63. William

64. Ronan

65. Cyrus

66. Roman

67. Otis

68. Everett

69. Luke

70. Elio

71. Callum

72. Daniel

73. Ezekiel

74. Andrew

75. Isaac

76. Micah

77. John

78. Ambrose

79. Cassian

80. Caspian

81. Lucius

82. Adrian

83. Gideon

84. Lucian

85. Samuel

86. Jacob

87. Max

88. Gabriel

89. Elias

90. Lucifer

91. Zane

92. Lachlan

93. Luca

94. Caius

95. Magnus

96. Nathan

97. Malachi

98. Rhys

99. Orion

100. Sawyer

