The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo
31 December 2020, 10:09
The baby names that new parents have been searching for this year have been revealed.
If you're expecting a baby and are looking for some name inspo, the names most searched for by parents in 2020 have been revealed.
Website Nameberry shared a list of the most popular choices from this year, which could indicate names set to rise in popularity.
The site said: "These are the names that got the most views on our site this year.
"They’re the ones on name-savvy parents’ (or future parents’) minds, so they’re a pretty good measure of what will be hot in the year ahead."
Luna came out top for girls, knocking previous favourite Olivia out of first place.
Maeve came in second, followed by Aurora, and Isla and Ava came in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Previously popular choices like Abigail, Emily, Juliet, Gemma, Isobel and Hannah have all dropped out of the top 100 this year.
The full list of most searched-for girls' names of 2020 are below:
1. Luna
2. Maeve
3. Aurora
4. Isla
5. Ava
6. Eleanor
7. Ophelia
8. Olivia
9. Aurelia
10. Eloise
11. Iris
12. Freya
13. Charlotte
14. Ivy
15. Hazel
16. Alice
17. Amelia
18. Elodie
19. Cora
20. Astrid
21. Amara
22. Maya
23. Aria
24. Mia
25. Clara
26. Adelaide
27. Violet
28. Ada
29. Genevieve
30. Nora
31. Isabella
32. Lilith
33. Rose
34. Esme
35. Maisie
36. Chloe
37. Anastasia
38. Penelope
39. Evelyn
40. Arabella
41. Lucy
42. Elena
43. Adeline
44. Evangeline
45. Claire
46. Phoebe
47. Cordelia
48. Imogen
49. Audrey
50. Zara
51. Anna
52. Seraphina
53. Thea
54. Clementine
55. Lyra
56. Beatrice
57. Elsie
58. Mae
59. Josephine
60. Mabel
61. Florence
62. Willa
63. Elizabeth
64. Mila
65. Poppy
66. Jane
67. Emma
68. Grace
69. Matilda
70. Delilah
71. Athena
72. Ellie
73. Julia
74. Eliza
75. Lily
76. Edith
77. Emilia
78. Quinn
79. Scarlett
80. Nova
81. Eliana
82. Ella
83. Stella
84. Sadie
85. Sienna
86. Eva
87. Celeste
88. Persephone
89. Sophia
90. Ayla
91. Daphne
92. Wren
93. Elise
94. Lydia
95. Jasmine
96. Kiara
97. Margaret
98. Evie
99. Daisy
100. Caroline
For boys, the most-searched for name was Milo for the second year in a row, with Atticus and Asher in second and third place respectively.
Silas came fourth, with newcomer Leo following in fifth.
Unusual choices including Caspian, Lucifer and Orion have all either entered or returned to the top 100 this year.
Traditional boys' names like Charlie, Harry, Graham, Ian and Simon have all left the top 100.
The full list of most searched-for boys' names of 2020 are below:
1. Milo
2. Atticus
3. Asher
4. Silas
5. Leo
6. Arlo
7. Theodore
8. Oliver
9. Felix
10. Jasper
11. Levi
12. Finn
13. Oscar
14. Kai
15. Jude
16. Ethan
17. Jack
18. Caleb
19. Henry
20. Hugo
21. Aarav
22. Ezra
23. Atlas
24. Cassius
25. Elijah
26. Soren
27. Arthur
28. Liam
29. Sebastian
30. Rowan
31. Tobias
32. Lucas
33. Jayden
34. Eli
35. Theo
36. Owen
37. Aryan
38. Miles
39. Zachary
40. James
41. Archer
42. Xavier
43. Aaron
44. Wyatt
45. Benjamin
46. Thomas
47. Phoenix
48. Charles
49. Bodhi
50. Axel
51. Declan
52. Louis
53. Emmett
54. Alexander
55. Archie
56. Enzo
57. Otto
58. Julian
59. Josiah
60. Amias
61. Nathaniel
62. Mateo
63. William
64. Ronan
65. Cyrus
66. Roman
67. Otis
68. Everett
69. Luke
70. Elio
71. Callum
72. Daniel
73. Ezekiel
74. Andrew
75. Isaac
76. Micah
77. John
78. Ambrose
79. Cassian
80. Caspian
81. Lucius
82. Adrian
83. Gideon
84. Lucian
85. Samuel
86. Jacob
87. Max
88. Gabriel
89. Elias
90. Lucifer
91. Zane
92. Lachlan
93. Luca
94. Caius
95. Magnus
96. Nathan
97. Malachi
98. Rhys
99. Orion
100. Sawyer
