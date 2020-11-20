Mum-to-be urged not to give her baby 'unique' coronavirus-inspired name

The mum has been urged to reconsider her decision (stock images). Picture: Getty

The mum was warned that her baby could face a 'lifetime of bullying' if she was given the name.

An expectant mum who wants to give her baby girl a 'unique' name inspired by the coronavirus pandemic has been urged to rethink her decision.

Read more: Furious mum demands babysitter pays £450 in 'emotional damage' after feeding vegetarian kids chicken nuggets

The mum asked for advice in a Facebook group for pregnant women, and was told by other mums-to-be that her baby could face a 'lifetime of bullying' if given the name - which is Covidlynn.

She wrote: "Thoughts on Covidlynn for a girl? Since I will be pregnant most of 2020 for her.

"My husband likes it but my mom is not a fan and said she will call her Covy."

The mum caused a stir after asking for advice on the name (stock image). Picture: Getty

Members of the group weren't impressed by her choice, with one writing: "What about Quarantina? Just kidding. I personally wouldn't name my child after a virus that has killed a million people globally."

Another added: "Uhhh that's a no from me."

After the post was shared on Reddit, as reported by the Mirror, a number of shocked users rushed to comment their disapproval.

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over suggestion Christmas should be postponed until March

One wrote: "Just why? Do you really want to set them up for a lifetime of bullying??"

A second added: "I can't even see the connection between COVID and Lynn.

"She's just taken the name she was going to call the baby anyway and just bunged COVID in front of it?"

A third joked: "I had a baby in April and I totally missed the opportunity to name him Pandemichael. Darn."

One fourth said: "Can we just start suggesting Cora* and Rhona now as suitable alternatives to this madness?

"Maybe we can head this awful trend off at the pass."

NOW READ:

Parents think eight is the hardest age to parent, survey finds