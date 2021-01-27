Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series

Would you name your baby after a Bridgerton character? (right: stock image). Picture: Netflix/Getty

If you're expecting a little one and after after some name inspo, an expert has predicted the names set to be big next month...

There's no doubt that Bridgerton has been a huge part of our lives since its release, with a whopping 63 million households tuning into the Netflix show in its first few weeks.

Read more: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page unrecognisable in throwback pics with his band

And it looks like the show could even have an impact on future baby names - as experts from Datingroo, has predicted that Bridgerton-inspired baby names like Daphne will be among the most popular next month.

Relationship expert, Alexander Patall from Datingroo commented: "Popular culture is always a source of inspiration for new baby names.

Bridgerton-inspired names could experience a rise in popularity this year. Picture: Netflix

“It will be interesting to see how events such as the US election even down to new Netflix releases will shape the naming trends of those born now and into February, and whether these names will continue to grow in popularity throughout 2021."

Bridgerton-inspired names that could be popular include Daphne, Eloise, Marina, Siena and Penelope.

Male names include Anthony, Colin, Simon and Benedict.

Baby names are often inspired by popular culture (stock image). Picture: Getty

Daphne, the main character in Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor, didn't even make the top 100 girls' names last year - but this could easily change in 2021.

Anthony, Colin & Simon were all been consistently popular names in the latter half of the 20th Century, but have fallen in popularity in recent years.

However, Bridgerton could lead to a resurgence in parents choosing these names for their sons.

NOW READ:

Man tries to change his baby's birthday on birth certificate because he didn't want him to be born in 2020