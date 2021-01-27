Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series

27 January 2021, 11:20 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 11:26

Would you name your baby after a Bridgerton character? (right: stock image)
Would you name your baby after a Bridgerton character? (right: stock image). Picture: Netflix/Getty

If you're expecting a little one and after after some name inspo, an expert has predicted the names set to be big next month...

There's no doubt that Bridgerton has been a huge part of our lives since its release, with a whopping 63 million households tuning into the Netflix show in its first few weeks.

Read more: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page unrecognisable in throwback pics with his band

And it looks like the show could even have an impact on future baby names - as experts from Datingroo, has predicted that Bridgerton-inspired baby names like Daphne will be among the most popular next month.

Relationship expert, Alexander Patall from Datingroo commented: "Popular culture is always a source of inspiration for new baby names.

Bridgerton-inspired names could experience a rise in popularity this year
Bridgerton-inspired names could experience a rise in popularity this year. Picture: Netflix

“It will be interesting to see how events such as the US election even down to new Netflix releases will shape the naming trends of those born now and into February, and whether these names will continue to grow in popularity throughout 2021."

Bridgerton-inspired names that could be popular include Daphne, Eloise, Marina, Siena and Penelope. 

Male names include Anthony, Colin, Simon and Benedict. 

Baby names are often inspired by popular culture (stock image)
Baby names are often inspired by popular culture (stock image). Picture: Getty

Daphne, the main character in Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor, didn't even make the top 100 girls' names last year - but this could easily change in 2021.

Anthony, Colin & Simon were all been consistently popular names in the latter half of the 20th Century, but have fallen in popularity in recent years.

However, Bridgerton could lead to a resurgence in parents choosing these names for their sons.

NOW READ:

Man tries to change his baby's birthday on birth certificate because he didn't want him to be born in 2020

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Molly Windsor in Cheat

Who's in the Cheat cast and what else have they been in?

Sexy Beasts is reportedly coming to Netflix

Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant swears after loosing £15,000 on 'easy' question

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant swears after loosing £15,000 on 'easy' question
Holly and Phil met a man who spends his time dressed as a rabbit on This Morning

This Morning fans baffled as Holly and Phil meet 31-year-old man who lives in giant rabbit suit

This Morning

Harvey Price has been offered the chance to announce the trains

Katie Price's son Harvey offered chance to be a train announcer following documentary

Trending on Heart

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann is on Celebs Go Dating

Who is Sophie Hermann? Celebs Go Dating star's age, dating history and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream jumper from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Harriet has quit her job at the church in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Is Harriet Finch leaving and will she lose her job?
Jules and Cameron didn't attend the Married at First Sight reunion

Why Married At First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant 'refused to attend' the reunion
Tom Read Wilson has become a national treasure

Who is Tom Read Wilson? Celebs Go Dating star's age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities