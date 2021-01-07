Man tries to change his baby's birthday on birth certificate because he didn't want him to be born in 2020

The dad has caused a stir on Reddit... (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new father was forbidden from changing his son's birthday from the 31 December 2020 to the 1 January 2021.

A man has revealed that he 'lashed out' at a nurse after she forbad him from changing his newborn's birthday on the birth certificate, claiming that he 'has authority' to do so.

Read more: The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that he and his wife welcomed their baby at 11:05pm on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020).

He then revealed that he was given a birth certificate by a nurse to fill out, and and chose to put that the baby was born on 12.05am on January 1 because "one hour difference wasn't really a problem".

The man tried to change his baby's birthday to 2021 (stock image). Picture: Getty

The man then added that he was stopped by the nurse, who told him that the details but be filled in with the correct time and date, which led to an argument between the two.

As reported by the Mirror, he wrote: "I argued with her about it and told her that she was making a huge deal out of it.

"And that this was unfair to my son because he only lived in 2020 for just one hour.

"Plus 2020 was a s***ty year, I'm glad it's finally over and I don't want my son to be associated with it. So adding 2021 would make more sense.

"After she tried to argue with me telling me that what I was doing is considered forgery and would cause a huge issue because it's not just an hour, I was changing the date as well.

"I told her that I'm his dad so I get a say and take full responsibility for anything that happens later. She lashed out at me and told me that 'this is not how it works' and that this form will not be accepted because it contained false information.

"She got more people involved including the paediatrician who disrespected me by raising his voice. I told them that I'm the parent and have the authority.

"They ended up taking the form and didn't let me fill it out. My wife said that I embarrassed her by making a scene and acting stupid and lashing out."

The dad wasn't permitted to change the birth certificate (stock image). Picture: Getty

The man added that his family had accused him of "ruining their joy" and caused his wife to be "stressed out" - however, he said that his brother agreed with him, saying it was 'ridiculous' and that the baby was "born in 2021 because he'll have a whole year to live but only one hour of 2020".

Other Reddit users weren't so understanding, though, with one writing: "As a parent you don't have authority over space and time. His date and time of birth is a fact, not an opinion."

A second added: "A bunch of terrible things happened to you in 2020, but one good thing also happened. Your son was conceived and born in 2020."

NOW READ:

Parents slammed after posting job advert for nanny with ‘ridiculously demanding’ requirements

