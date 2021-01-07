The baby names predicted to be big in 2021 - including Connell, Maeve and Diana
7 January 2021, 11:02 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 11:05
Lockdown TV might have a huge influence on baby names this year...
Many of us spent a great deal of last year watching all the incredible shows released on TV and Netflix - and our favourite characters may just have an influence on babies born this year.
Read more: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page
New research from name tag label manufacturer My Nametags has looked at the monikers predicted to be big in 2021, and they included TV-inspired names like Connell, Maeve and Anya.
Connell - played by Paul Mescal - was the lead character in the BBC's adaptation of Normal People, who became an internet sensation. The chain he wore in the show even had its own Instagram page, boasting 200,000 followers.
Maeve , played by Emma Mackey, is the lead character in Netflix's Sex Education, while Anya is the name of the actress from The Queen's Gambit - Anya Taylor Joy.
Diana, inspired by Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin on series four of The Crown, is also set to soar in popularity.
Other names inspired by key figures last year that could be big this year include Tom (after Captain Tom Moore), Marcus (after Marcus Rashford MBE), and David (after Sir David Attenborough).
Read more: Royal Mint launches £5 coin to mark The Queen's 95th birthday
Commenting on the findings, Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: “Names are at the heart of what we do, and we are always curious to identify new trends in popular names and what is driving them. We have put together our list of 2021 name predictions based on the names that we saw rising in popularity throughout 2020 and we hope it will act as inspiration for those naming their children in the year ahead.”
Top male baby names:
Connell – Lead character in the BBC smash-hit, Normal People
Tom – Trailblazing charity fundraiser, Captain Sir Tom Moore
Marcus – Premier League footballer turned Government lobbyist, Marcus Rashford MBE
Lewis – World record-breaking Formula 1 driver
David – The nation’s favourite broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough
Top female baby names:
Billie – Five-time Grammy award-winning artist, Billie Eilish
Maeve – Lead character in the Netflix original series, Sex Education
Anya – Star of Emma and The Queen’s Gambit
Diana – The late Princess of Wales and a main character in series four of the Netflix hit, The Crown
Jodie – Lead actor in TV smash-hit, Killing Eve
NOW READ:
Bridgerton fans are just realising that Simon actor Regé-Jean Page was in Harry Potter