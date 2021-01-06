Bridgerton fans are just realising that Simon actor Regé-Jean Page was in Harry Potter

Rege Jean Page was in Harry Potter before Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros

Regé-Jean Page appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows back in 2011.

It’s fair to say Bridgerton has taken Netflix by storm, with millions of us tuning into the period drama.

And if you’ve already binged the whole thing, you’ve probably fallen in love with Simon Basset actor Regé-Jean Page.

Well, now fans of the series are just noticing that the man who plays the Duke of Hastings, was also in Harry Potter.

31-year-old Regé-Jean actually appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows back in 2011 where he had a small ‘unnamed’ role.

Rege Jean Page appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows. Picture: Warner Bros

One excited viewer shared the bombshell on Twitter, writing: "REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AKA THE DUKE OF HASTINGS AKA SIMON BASSET IS IN HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS.”

He then added: "He can be seen at the wedding next to Hermione when Kingsley sends his Patronus."

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AKA THE DUKE OF HASTINGS AKA SIMON BASSET IS IN HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS. — Grogu's mom (@KhadidjaGaniou) January 3, 2021

If you wanted more info about Regé-Jean, he has also starred in shows such as For The People, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Fresh Meat and Sylvie's Love.

And he could be about to bag his biggest role yet, as many fans have called for the star to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Regé-Jean has previously fuelled speculation as he shared teaser of him as the duke, writing: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

And following Bridgerton’s success, now Ladbrokes has slashed the odds of him stepping into the role from 40/1 to 16/1.

Spokesman Alex Apati from Ladbrokes said: “Rege-Jean Page has shot up the betting and is now firmly considered a frontrunner in the race to replace Daniel Craig as 007.”

Fans are very excited about the prospect, with one writing on Twitter: “Watching Bridgerton and thinking that @regejean would make a brilliant new James Bond.”

Another said: “I binged watched the whole series in one day! Spell bound! @Rege-Jean Page would make an excellent James Bond!”

A third added: “If @regejean is the new James Bond… I’ll actually watch a James Bond.”

