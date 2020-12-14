Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor ‘so proud’ as daughter lands lead role in new Netflix drama

Phoebe Dynevor is starring in new Netflix drama Bridgerton which will be released on Christmas Day.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has praised her daughter after she bagged a role in Netflix’s new drama Bridgerton.

It looks like stardom runs in the family, as 25-year-old Phoebe is playing the lead, called Daphne, in the show which will arrive on Christmas Day.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels and follows a rich family in England's early 1800s Regency period.

The eight-part series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews and also stars Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan.

Mum Sally, 57, will also be on our TV screens on December 25 in an hour-long Coronation Street special.

Read More: When is Bridgerton out on Netflix and what is it about?

And the star has said she is thrilled her daughter is following in her footsteps, telling the Sunday Mirror: “I just want to say I’m very proud of Phoebe and as a family, we are so excited to see Bridgerton on Christmas Day.”

But Sally, who plays Corrie legend Sally Metcalfe, said her daughter has been working hard for years, previously explaining: “Phoebe decided she wanted to act when she was 12 or 13.

"My mother-in-law Shirley said to me, 'You mustn't dissuade her. Actors are the most wonderful people in the world and the most fun.'

"I thought, 'She's absolutely right'. And even if it's very difficult, she's going to have a great time.

"I was probably more nervous watching her in something than I'd ever been for me, but she's doing okay."

Phoebe has previously starred in the likes of Waterloo Road as well as US series Younger, while her dad Tim is a script writer for Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton starts by telling the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset who have arranged to get married to please their parents.

However, during the engagement Daphne falls for her faux lover and has to work out how she can make the fake relationship a reality.

Now Read: The Undoing fans shocked to discover that Noah Jupe is the son of Coronation Street's Julie Carp