The Undoing fans shocked to discover that Noah Jupe is the son of Coronation Street's Julie Carp

The Undoing actor Noah Jupe has a famous mum. Picture: HBO/PA Images

Noah Jupe plays son Henry in the undoing, but his real-life mum is Corrie legend Katy Cavanagh.

The Undoing has had viewers gripped for weeks, with the finale episode airing earlier this week.

It follows the story of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, who are an affluent couple living in New York with their teenage son Henry (Noah Jupe).

But fans of the show have been shocked to discover that Henry's mum in real-life is former Coronation Street star Katy Cavanagh.

Katy played the part of Julie Carp in the ITV soap from 2008 to 2015 and was introduced as a new girlfriend of Kirk Sutherland. She was also revealed to be Eileen Grimshaw's half-sister.

Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's son in #TheUndoing - played by Noah Jupe - is the real life son of #Corrie's Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh). An acting dynasty. pic.twitter.com/h55SYMvZph — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 29, 2020

Away from Corrie, Katy is married to filmmaker and producer Chris Jupe, so it looks like their 15-year-old son Noah is following in their showbiz footsteps.

Read More: The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

The couple are also parents to younger daughter Jemma and son Jacobi.

After finding out the connection during the finale, one fan wrote: "Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's son in #TheUndoing - played by Noah Jupe - is the real life son of #Corrie's Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh). An acting dynasty.”

One person then responded: "What a fab fact!! I think Julie is an amazing actress."

Another said: "Mind blown," while a third shocked fan added: "I can't believe the son in the undoing is the real son of the woman that played Julie in Corrie Lol and he's getting to work with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant."

Noah Jupe played Nicole Kidman's son Henry in The Undoing. Picture: HBO

A fourth wrote: “I think I speak for us all when I say the most shocking news of 2020 is that The Undoing Henry is Julie Carp from Corrie's son?! I'm done.”

Before appearing in The Undoing, Noah has had a string of TV and film credits.

He starred in television series The Night Manager, as well as the dark comedy film Suburbicon and horror film A Quiet Place.

Noah also had roles in Holmes and Watson and Honey Boy, for which he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.

Meanwhile, murder mystery The Undoing gained a huge fanbase thanks to its all star cast, including Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The finale aired in America on Monday night, with fans left shocked as the identity of Elena’s killer was finally revealed.

Now Read: Does Douglas Hodge play The Badger in The Undoing?