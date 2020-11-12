Does Douglas Hodge play The Badger in The Undoing?

Douglas Hodge plays defence attorney Robert Adelman in the new HBO series
Douglas Hodge plays defence attorney Robert Adelman in the new HBO series. Picture: HBO/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who plays Jonathan's lawyer in The Undoing and what else has he been in?

During the third episode of HBO's The Undoing, Grace meets her husband's defence attorney, also nicknamed 'The Badger'.

The Badger, whose real name is Robert Adelman, has been hired to prove Jonathan did not commit the murder of Elena Alves.

But who plays The Badger? And what else has he been in?

Who plays The Badger in The Undoing?

Douglas Hodge plays Robert Adelman, otherwise known as 'The Badger', in The Undoing.

Douglas Hodge enters The Undoing in the third episode as Jonathan's lawyer
Douglas Hodge enters The Undoing in the third episode as Jonathan's lawyer. Picture: Getty

Who is Douglas Hodge?

Douglas Hodge is an England actor, also known for his directing and musical career.

He was born on February 25, 1960 and is 60-years-old.

What else has Douglas Hodge been in?

The actor is famous for his roles in The Night Manager, The Devil All the Time and Joker.

He also starred in Only Fools and Horses as well as Red Sparrow and Robin Hood.

