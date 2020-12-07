When is Bridgerton out on Netflix and what is it about?

Your need-to-know on Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton: what is it and when it released? Find out your need-to-know on the new Netflix series.

This Christmas Day, the show sure to become your newest Netflix obsession will finally be released.

Bridgerton, which has been compared to both Gossip Girl and Downton Abbey, is set in early 19th century London, and tells the story of a young woman looking for love in an aristocratic family.

Here's your need-to-know on the series.

Bridgerton will be released on Christmas Day. Picture: Netflix

What is Bridgerton about?

The show follows the lives of the Bridgertons, an aristocratic family living in London during the Regency period of the early 19th century.

It chiefly tells the story of the eldest of the Bridgerton children - Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevoir) - who is looking for love after being named the star debutante of 1813 by Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

However, she runs into trouble when her brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) scares off potential suitors.

Bridgerton is set in the early 19th century. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, Daphne has to deal with being put down by the mysterious 'Lady Whistledown', author of a scandalous newsletter published weekly.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about the show, its creator Chris Van Dusen said: "The best way for me to describe Bridgerton is that it’s this lavish, big, bold regency love story.

"It’s steamy and it’s fun, it’s funny and it’s also really emotional, and at times we are unapologetically romantic.

"I love a good period piece, I love everything from the sets and locations to the costumes, and this world that is so rife with conflict, and there were so many rules that young men and young women needed to abide by at the time, and I think it’s that conflict that provided us endless amounts of stories in the writers’ room.

"But as much as I love a good period piece, I do think they’re considered a little traditional and a little conservative.

"So with Bridgerton, I set out to make a period piece that I’ve always wanted to see, and one that I haven’t necessarily seen before."

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton?

There is! You can watch the Bridgerton trailer below:



When is Bridgerton released on Netflix?

Bridgerton will be released on Christmas Day (25 December) 2020.

