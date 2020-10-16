Netflix trialling new feature that lets you stop 'are you still watching' interruptions

Netflix are reportedly trialling a new feature. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The streaming service is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow you to watch TV shows without interruptions.

Netflix users may soon be able to get rid of the 'are you still watching' messages for good, allowing them to stream for hours without interruptions.

At the moment, the message appears if a user has watched two episodes of a TV show without using video control – including pausing and skipping.

The feature was first bought in to stop people losing their place on a series, or using unnecessary data when you've fallen asleep or have stopped watching.

However, some Netflix users have expressed their dislike at the message, which interrupts their viewing experience.

Netflix could soon be making the feature available to all users. Picture: Getty

Some even said that the 'are you still watching' question makes them feel bad about how much content they are consuming.

This could all be something of the past soon as it is report the streaming service is working on a new feature that allows you to turn it off.

Bored of seeing this message? Picture: Heart

Some people have already been seeing the changes on their Netflix accounts, with many taking to Twitter to share the new choices.

Instead of the usual options, some people are finding they are given the chance to pick 'play without asking again', 'ask again later', or 'I'm done'.

Netflix adding a “Play Without Asking Again” button is def one of the top 3 things to happen in 2020. pic.twitter.com/6C4N6izp4h — Kaitlin Cubria (@KCubes) September 28, 2020

At the moment, there is no information from Netflix how long it is being tested for or when it will be available for other users.

