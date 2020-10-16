Netflix trialling new feature that lets you stop 'are you still watching' interruptions

16 October 2020, 13:27

Netflix are reportedly trialling a new feature
Netflix are reportedly trialling a new feature. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The streaming service is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow you to watch TV shows without interruptions.

Netflix users may soon be able to get rid of the 'are you still watching' messages for good, allowing them to stream for hours without interruptions.

At the moment, the message appears if a user has watched two episodes of a TV show without using video control – including pausing and skipping.

The feature was first bought in to stop people losing their place on a series, or using unnecessary data when you've fallen asleep or have stopped watching.

However, some Netflix users have expressed their dislike at the message, which interrupts their viewing experience.

READ MORE: You can now buy a half Christmas tree, perfect for people who hate decorating the back

Netflix could soon be making the feature available to all users
Netflix could soon be making the feature available to all users. Picture: Getty

Some even said that the 'are you still watching' question makes them feel bad about how much content they are consuming.

This could all be something of the past soon as it is report the streaming service is working on a new feature that allows you to turn it off.

Bored of seeing this message?
Bored of seeing this message? Picture: Heart

Some people have already been seeing the changes on their Netflix accounts, with many taking to Twitter to share the new choices.

Instead of the usual options, some people are finding they are given the chance to pick 'play without asking again', 'ask again later', or 'I'm done'.

At the moment, there is no information from Netflix how long it is being tested for or when it will be available for other users.

READ NOW: Hogwarts in the Snow is returning to the Harry Potter Studio Tour

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Dr Gao has revealed the amount of toothpaste we should be using

Dentist reveals how much toothpaste you should be using depending on age
30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year, new survey reveals
Halloween can still be great fun for you and your kids this year

Mum shares easy treasure hunt game to replace trick or treating for kids this Halloween
Martin Lewis has spoken out on the issue of cash payments (stock images)

Martin Lewis explains rules on shops accepting cash during the pandemic
Clare O’Neil has detailed how to check your breasts

Nurse reveals how to carry out self check for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Trending on Heart

Gray Atkins tried to reunite his children with their dead mum

EastEnders airs horrifying Gray Atkins plot as he tries to ‘reunite kids with Chantelle’

TV & Movies

Lulu Popplewell has said the filmed she starred in as a child is "not for her"

Love Actually actress Lulu Popplewel says film 'hasn't aged well' as she brands it 'cheesy'

TV & Movies

Frankie Bridge had to rush her son to A&E

Frankie Bridge 'terrified' as she rushes son to A&E after he's left 'gasping for air'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden has taken Heart listeners along to her mammogram

Amanda Holden shares mammogram experience as she encourages listeners to get checked

Celebrities

Zaraah Abrahams is playing Chelsea Fox on EastEnders

EastEnders casts former Coronation Street star Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox returns

TV & Movies

John Legend said he was in "awe" of his wife following their tragic loss

John Legend shares emotional message for wife Chrissy Teigen following tragic baby loss

Celebrities