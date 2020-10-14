Hogwarts in the Snow is returning to the Harry Potter Studio Tour

The Warner Bros Studio will be getting into the festive spirit. Picture: Warner Bros Studio Tour

By Naomi Bartram

Warner Bros Studio Tour's Hogwarts in the Snow event is back this November - here's how you can get tickets!

As the festive season approaches, now the Warner Bros. Studio is back with their incredible ‘Hogwarts in the Snow’.

The yearly event is back and will see the famous Harry Potter set undergo a sparkly makeover with 'more snow than ever'.

And for the first time ever, Diagon Alley will also be transformed into a winter wonderland for guests to enjoy.

A touch of filmmaking ‘snow’ will be used to make it as authentic as possible, despite the magical shopping street never being seen in the snow.

The studio said: "The cobbled stones and magical shop fronts of Diagon Alley will be given a festive makeover, draped in layers of filmmaking snow.

Hogwarts will get a Christmas makeover this November. Picture: Warner Bros Studio Tour

"During filming, many different types of 'snow' were used, each selected for its ability to crunch under foot, float like falling flakes or glisten in the light like ice, but never melt.

"The same techniques will be used by filmmakers to cover the magical shopping street this year."

Elsewhere, the Great Hall will be decorated with beautiful wreaths, garlands and trees ready for a Christmas dinner feast.

Like a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the long dining table will be laden with SFX flaming puddings and props of roast meat.

The iconic Hogwarts model castle will also be covered in 'snow' once again, while the Gryffindor Common Room and Boys' Dormitory will get a Christmas restyling.

Original props will be used including handmade Christmas cards which were actually made by cast members during production.

The Hogwarts in the Snow experience will run from 14 November until 17 January, with tickets purchased in advance.

They cost £47 for an adult, £38 for a child and £150 for a family of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

To find out more and book tickets, go to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London website here.

You can also find out about all the Covid-19 social distancing rules currently in place.

