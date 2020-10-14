Grandmother sparks debate after branding granddaughter ‘rude’ for not sending thank you card

A Grandmother has sparked a debate over thank you notes. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A woman's mother-in-law is fuming after her granddaughter didn't send a thank you note.

A woman has revealed her mother-in-law has been left furious after she didn't receive a thank you letter from her granddaughter.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous mum explained that it was her daughter’s birthday last week, and she was given a voucher by her grandmother.

But things turned sour when her mother-in-law called to say she was upset at not being properly thanked.

"She started going on about her generation and so on, making it clear she thinks it's rude to not yet have had a thank you," she wrote.

A woman's mother-in-law is furious after granddaughter didn't send a thank you note. Picture: Getty Images

The woman went on to explain it has been a very stressful few months for her family, saying her husband recently had to have emergency surgery and her daughter suffering from mental health issues.

Read More: 'Confident' rats invading UK homes through letterboxes and toilets

She continued: "We both work quite stressful jobs.

"What I'm saying here is that we feel like we have a lot on our plate, and are juggling a lot a balls. I'm annoyed that after only 6 days we are being told off for not giving thanks yet.

"It's not that I'm not grateful, just with everything else going on we hadn't gotten round to her spending the voucher and saying thank you."

She then added: “Am I being unreasonable to be so annoyed?!”

Unsurprisingly, the post has now received over 400 comments, with users divided over who is in the right.

One person responded: "Give her the voucher back and tell her to spend it on something nice for herself. You've got enough on your plate without dealing with unsupportive in-laws."

Another said: "I can't imagine getting angry at someone because they didn't thank me for a gift promptly enough (particularly less than a week). I wouldn't want to receive gifts from someone like that."

But someone else disagreed: "You have a lot on but a text takes 2 seconds to send either from you or daughter.”

And a second said: "It's really rude to not thank for a present and that's on the parents regardless of any pathetic back story, You're very wrong.”

Now Read: Therapist challenges people to read text showing what it’s like for someone with dyslexia