Therapist challenges people to read text showing what it’s like for someone with dyslexia

13 October 2020, 16:00

An expert on TikTok has revealed what it is like for people who have dyslexia
An expert on TikTok has revealed what it is like for people who have dyslexia. Picture: TikTok
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Lindsay Fleming has asked her TikTok followers to see if they can read a piece of text which demonstrates what it's like for some people with dyslexia.

An expert has shared a video on TikTok which reveals what reading is like for people who are dyslexic.

Lindsay Fleming, a licensed therapist for children and teenagers, often shares clips on her social media page about her work on anxiety and mental health.

But one of her recent videos shows a passage of text made up of letters and words in the wrong order.

Alongside the clip, Lindsay asks viewers: "Have you ever wondered what it's like for someone to read who is dyslexic in a classroom?

"Well, I'm a licensed therapist and I have a challenge for you to find out what it's like. So, what I want you to do is try to read this that's above me. That's what it's like."

Read More: New image reveals glimpse of ‘UK Disneyland’ with incredible film-themed rides

In the caption, she goes on to say that those who suffer from dyslexia are ‘on a spectrum’, and the severity varies from person to person.

But the text aims to help people understand what someone with dyslexia could be experiencing.

The video now has over 13k likes and 488 comments, with many people left shocked by how difficult it is to read.

One person wrote: “Mostly I had to use context clues to figure out what was being written...it was tough for sure.”

Another said: “Thank you for sharing this and giving me a better understanding! It’s important for people to see things from others perspectives.”

While a third added: "As a dyslexic I love that this is being spread to help with awareness. I could never explain it correctly to people."

Lyndsey used a web code, created by Swedish web developer Victor Widell, which keeps the first and last letter in each word the same, but jumbles up the letters in the middle.

According to Dyslexia International, Dyslexia affects at least one in 10 people worldwide.

The British Dyslexia Association defines it as 'a learning difference which primarily affects reading and writing skills.'

Their website states: “Dyslexia is actually about information processing. Those with Dyslexia may have difficulty processing and remembering information they see and hear, which can affect learning and the acquisition of literacy skills. Dyslexia can also impact on other areas such as organisational skills.”

Now Read: You can make terrifying Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

New images show ‘UK Disneyland’

‘UK Disneyland’ gives glimpse of new theme park with incredible film-themed rides
Holly Willoughby's dress is a rental today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home

Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Food & Health

Halloween windows

You can make terrifying Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow
A bride's best friend has demanded her expensive gift back

Wedding guest demands bride returns expensive gift after being disinvited due to coronavirus

Trending on Heart

Dr Hilary has spoken out about the new three tier lockdown system

GMB’s Dr Hilary issues warning over new 3-tier lockdown as he calls for tighter restrictions

This Morning

It's been revealed that EastEnders' Mick Carter suffered child abuse

EastEnders' Mick Carter in emotional historic abuse storyline after mum of secret daughter is revealed

TV & Movies

Nadiya Hussain has had her say on Matt Lucas' Bake Off debut

Nadiya Hussain praises ‘unexpected’ new Bake Off host Matt Lucas after criticism

TV & Movies

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Celebrities

JJ Chalmers is one of the Strictly 2020 contestants

Who is Strictly's JJ Chalmers, how old is he and how did he get his injuries?

Celebrities

Tom Parker's bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness have reached out online

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates share messages of support following brain tumour diagnosis

Celebrities