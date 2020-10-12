You can make terrifying Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow

Lockdown and coronavirus might have put a stop to trick or treating this year, but you can still get your house looking spooky in a socially distanced way.

A can of fake snow can turn your windows in to a terrifying Halloween window display in just minutes.

While it might seem like the sort of product you only use at Christmas, or to spray 'Just Married' on the back windscreen of a car, it turns out it's really handy at Halloween, too.

With trick or treating and Halloween parties looking a little different this year due to social distancing restrictions, decorating your windows is a great way to get festive without putting you or your loved ones at risk.

Decorating your windows with a spooky scene is surprisingly easy, and something kids can get involved with too.

All you need are some stencils (you can buy some, or have a go at drawing and making your own out of thick paper or card), a can of fake snow, and some black paper to go behind your design and really make it pop!

The team at Snow Windows have put together an easy tutorial about how to use their brilliant Halloween stencils, check it out below...

Gently stick the stencil to the window and spray the fake snow. Picture: Snow Windows

Slowly remove the transfer and the pattern will be revealed. Picture: Snow Windows

Use different stencils and pressure to make a 3D design that really pops. Picture: Snow Windows

Black paper behind the design really makes it stand out . Picture: Snow Windows

Once Halloween is over, it's easy to remove the fake snow from your windows.

Use a clean dustpan brush or hoover attachment to gently knock off the snow and sweep/suck away, or give them a wipe down with a standard glass cleaning cleaning spray and a soft cloth.

Of course, if you are more confident in your artistic abilities, you can forgo the stencils altogether and have a go at designing something freehand.

Watch the video below for some serious inspiration!