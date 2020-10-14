'Confident' rats invading UK homes through letterboxes and toilets

Experts have claimed rats have become more confident during lockdown (stock images). Picture: Getty

Experts believe that rats are becoming more confident during lockdown and invading Brit homes.

Rats have been invading UK homes through letterboxes and toilets, after food waste has become more scarce.

A pest control company has claimed that they are getting more confident during lockdown, with fewer people on the streets and less food to scavenge.

Rentokil has said its seen a 22 per cent increase in demand for their services compared with the average summer over the last six years.

Rats have been increasingly seen during daylight during lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Paul Blackhurst, head of technical academy at Rentokil Pest Control, said that rats have been entering homes through toilets, and - in one case - a letter box.

He said: "Rats are more often seen during the day if the population has been disturbed and forced to move on, and secondly if the population gets too large then the young males will be ejected from their clan.

"Given the growing population, as well as the mild winter and decent summer, it is possible that more businesses will record increases in rodent activity over the coming winter months."

Rats, which are nocturnal creatures, have also been increasingly seen in daylight during lockdown - as companies are producing less waste, it has forced them to look for food during the day.

There was one case of rats entering the house through a letterbox (stock image). Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said, according to the Evening Standard: "With some regional lockdowns now in force, and people being told to work from home if they can, Rentokil suggests rodent sightings may continue, as they search for food near to homes and vacant business premises.

"It recommends that homeowners and businesses remain vigilant for signs of rodent activity and seal off any potential entry points of a building."

