'Confident' rats invading UK homes through letterboxes and toilets

14 October 2020, 10:20 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 10:33

Experts have claimed rats have become more confident during lockdown (stock images)
Experts have claimed rats have become more confident during lockdown (stock images). Picture: Getty

Experts believe that rats are becoming more confident during lockdown and invading Brit homes.

Rats have been invading UK homes through letterboxes and toilets, after food waste has become more scarce.

Read more: Good Morning Britain studio descends into chaos as mouse scurries across set

A pest control company has claimed that they are getting more confident during lockdown, with fewer people on the streets and less food to scavenge.

Rentokil has said its seen a 22 per cent increase in demand for their services compared with the average summer over the last six years.

Rats have been increasingly seen during daylight during lockdown (stock image)
Rats have been increasingly seen during daylight during lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Paul Blackhurst, head of technical academy at Rentokil Pest Control, said that rats have been entering homes through toilets, and - in one case - a letter box.

He said: "Rats are more often seen during the day if the population has been disturbed and forced to move on, and secondly if the population gets too large then the young males will be ejected from their clan.

Read more: Boris Johnson under pressure to order 'circuit-breaker' half term lockdown

"Given the growing population, as well as the mild winter and decent summer, it is possible that more businesses will record increases in rodent activity over the coming winter months."

Rats, which are nocturnal creatures, have also been increasingly seen in daylight during lockdown - as companies are producing less waste, it has forced them to look for food during the day.

There was one case of rats entering the house through a letterbox (stock image)
There was one case of rats entering the house through a letterbox (stock image). Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said, according to the Evening Standard: "With some regional lockdowns now in force, and people being told to work from home if they can, Rentokil suggests rodent sightings may continue, as they search for food near to homes and vacant business premises.

"It recommends that homeowners and businesses remain vigilant for signs of rodent activity and seal off any potential entry points of a building."

NOW READ:

‘UK Disneyland’ gives glimpse of new theme park with incredible film-themed rides

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Trick or Treating will be cancelled in some areas this month

Can you Trick or Treat this year?

Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home

Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Food & Health

The Warner Bros Studio will be getting into the festive spirit

Hogwarts in the Snow is returning to the Harry Potter Studio Tour
PayPal have a new policy where they will charge inactive users

Martin Lewis warns PayPal users over 'inactivity fee' and how you can avoid it
A Grandmother has sparked a debate over thank you notes

Grandmother sparks debate after branding granddaughter ‘rude’ for not sending thank you card

Trending on Heart

Amethyst Realm says she was engaged to a ghost

This Morning guest calls off wedding to ghost fiancé after he 'completely changed' on holiday

This Morning

Gogglebox's Lee has reunited with his partner

Gogglebox’s Lee Riley shares sweet reunion with boyfriend Steve after quarantining in caravan with Jenny

TV & Movies

The Crown season four trailer has just dropped

The Crown season four trailer teases explosive argument with Charles and Diana

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her ruffled jumper from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Kerry Wyatt has left Emmerdale for a while

Where is Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies